CrossFireX trailer trailer shows off hectic firefights and invisible suits

CrossFireX has a brand new gameplay trailer thanks to Gamescom 2021.

Earlier today at the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 showcase, we were shown off a brand new trailer for CrossFireX. In short, the new trailer showcased a tonne of action, as plenty of major firefights played out across the trailer with forces gunning for each other. There were even some special abilities on show in the trailer, like invisible suits.

That's all there was to report from the new trailer for CrossFireX at Gamescom this year. Although we briefly saw some heavy artillery in action, and even what appeared to be robotic units armed with rockets, there, unfortunately, wasn't a release date announcement or any other details unveiled for CrossFireX during the Opening Night Live 2021 showcase.

If you're unfamiliar with what CrossFireX actually is, it's actually the latest launch in a series that dates all the way back to 2007. In short, CrossFire has been absolutely monumental in sales and players in southeast Asia, blending the likes of Call of Duty with the rapid response-based action of twitch games like Counter-Strike, but has never made an impact in the west.

To change things up, developer Smilegate is introducing CrossFireX, a collaboration with none other than Control developer Remedy Entertainment. If that didn't get your attention, then maybe this will: Remedy will be responsible for developing the single-player campaign portion of CrossFireX, so they're well within their usual body of work as a single-player developer.

If you're eager to hear more about Smilegate's brand new game, head over to our major CrossFireX preview from last year for more details.