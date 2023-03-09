Amazon to build Creed universe with Michael B. Jordan

A Creed universe is reportedly in the works at Amazon, with Michael B. Jordan at the Helm.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), conversations are being had about a Creed anime series, a companion live-action TV series, and a project centering on Adonis Creed's daughter Amara – who made her debut in Creed III and has boxing dreams of her own.

"Building the Creed universe is something that I’m really excited about," Jordan told Deadline (opens in new tab) on the red carpet at the premiere of Creed III. The film marks Jordan's first-ever foray into filmmaking, taking on the reigns as director in addition to starring. The threequel opened to over $100 million at the global box office, putting all three films at a collective half billion in global box office earnings.

Though Sylvester Stallone was absent from Creed III, an origin story of sorts good be in the works for Rocky – with Stallone expected to be involved.

A Creed anime comes as no surprise considering that Jordan has been vocal about anime's influence on the franchise's third installment: When defining the relationship between his character Adonis and the boxer's new rival and childhood friend Damian (Jonathan Majors), the actor told Polygon (opens in new tab) that he looked to titles like Dragon Ball Z, My Hero Academia, and Fullmetal Alchemist. Creed's boxing get-up also features a reference to the movie Akira.

