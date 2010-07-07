Crackdown 2 hidden orb map guide

Hidden Orbs. 300 of ‘em. Just in case 500 agility orbs weren’t enough to satisfy your addiction. While the location of many of these hidden orbs are fairly obvious, some require a little more than standing over the purple radar blip and scratching your head. Here are some helpful tips for making your search a bit easier.

Hints for orb collecting



-If you’re over the radar dot, and you look up and see sky, chances are the orb is below you. Look for nearby tunnel or sewer entrances if you’re on the road. If you’re on a bridge, look underneath.

-Lots of these orbs like to hide inside damaged buildings. Since you can’t use doors in Crackdown 2, try to enter through a broken window or a damaged section. Note that these orbs cannot be seen through a pane of glass.

-Balconies of multi-level buildings are another common hiding spot.

- There are choppers on the helipad at agency headquarters in the middle of the map. You need a high level of agility to actually make the jump onto the helipad but once you have access, orb hunting is much easier.

-Lots of hidden orbs are in or on tall smoke stacks or building antennas. Use the chopper to reach them.

-Unlike agility orbs, you can collect hidden orbs without getting out of the chopper.

-There is a hidden orb suspended in mid-air over the agency tower. Use the chopper.

Note: Click the image for the HUGE version and make sure to check out our Audio Log Map Guide and Agility Orb Map Guide!

