Crackdown 2 audio log map guide

Crackdown 2 has a load of collectibles for players, with 500 agility orbs and 300 hidden orbs waiting to be snatched up. In addition to the orbs there are also audio logs to hunt down. Unlike the orbs, the logs actually play a big role in fleshing out Crackdown 2’s story as each one tells a little bit of story from a supporting character’s perspective. And even if you don’t care at all about the story, there’s still an achievement to be had from collecting them all!



Above: Performance art is still as confusing as ever

- The map below is labeled with each character's name so you can track down each individual's story.

Note: Click the image for the HUGE version, and make sure to check out our Hidden Orb Map Guide and Agility Orb Map Guide!

