This CPU deal sees a new lowest price on the Intel Core i5-12600K today

Amazon's CPU deals are offering the best CPU for gaming at a new lowest price, being the cheapest that we've ever seen it listed for yet.

You can currently pick up the Intel Core i5-12600K processor for just $278.99 (down from $342.50) for a total saving of $63.51. While we did see a similar price drop throughout the latter weeks of February, today's CPU deal is the new more aggressive rate we've witnessed on the LGA 1700 chipset.

The Intel Core i5-12600K has been gradually coming down from its original MSRP over the past few months. The processor saw its first major price cut over the winter sales events back in November, which saw it sit at the $300 mark until a couple of weeks prior.

If you've been wanting to build a rig or upgrade a machine to feature the latest PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 compatibility then there has never been a better time to invest in the future of PC hardware. The Intel Core i5-12600K features 10-cores (6 performance and 4 efficient) and 16-threads which means its performance can offer levels like never before.

It's our number one pick as the best processor you can slot into a motherboard right now, so we're confident in heartily recommending it today at a discount.

Today's best CPU deal

Intel Core i5-12600K | $342.50 $278.99 at Amazon

Save $63.51 - This is the lowest price that we've ever seen the Intel Core i5-12600K be listed for. Though the processor received a hefty price cut a couple of weeks ago, the listing was not quite as cheap as this, even if we're only a dollar or so in the difference.



Perhaps the most significant detail about the Intel Core i5-12600K is how it outperforms the previous 11th generation flagship, the Intel Core i9-11900K in almost every respect. It's especially noteworthy when factoring in the discount, as the latest i5 comes in at better than half the price of the previous processor to beat while offering more performance across the board.

More of today's best CPU deals

Our price comparison technology is constantly on the hunt for more CPU deals on some of our favorite processor models, as you can find below.

