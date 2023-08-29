Cozy MMO breaks world record by getting 10,000 players to take part in an in-game concert

Journey developer thatgamecompany has made history with its cozy MMO Sky: Children of the Light via an in-game concert attended by a record number of players.

Earlier this month, the studio announced its intentions to hold a virtual concert in an attempt to claim the Guinness World Record for "Most Users in a Concert-Themed Virtual World". Now, massive congratulations are in order as thatgamecompany has managed to make it happen.

On August 25, over 10,000 Sky: Children of the Light fans came together for the musical event. As Norwegian singer Aurora performed, the huge crowds were taken on a spiritual journey with mesmerising displays of colour and light filling the virtual sky. It's certainly a sight to behold, and if you happened to miss this magical experience, you can rewatch it on the developer’s Twitch channel.

Thanking fans for their love and support, creative director Jenova Chen said, "While thatgamecompany created Sky, it is our dedicated community that has sculpted its universe. Our players deserve all the credit that made this record-breaking achievement possible. Their unwavering support and passion for togetherness breathe life into the very essence of Sky as it stands today."

Sky: Children of the Light is a free-to-play MMO and a spiritual successor to thatgamecompany’s previous games, including the ground-breaking 2012 adventure game Journey. In the latter, you explore a beautiful and enchanting world, forming meaningful connections with those you meet along the way.

Originally released on mobile devices, a Nintendo Switch version of Sky: Children of the Light arrived in 2021, followed by a PS4 release last December. A PC launch is planned before the end of 2023, and you can add it to your Steam wishlist right now.

