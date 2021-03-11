Court of Owls invades Batman: The Animated Series continuity in new comic

The Court of Owls is crossing over into the Batman: The Animated Series universe in Batman: The Adventures Continue Season II, a digital-first DC series launching May 6 with biweekly chapters.

Batman: The Adventures Continue Season II #1 cover by Riley Rossmo (Image credit: DC)

A print edition will debut June 11.

Batman: The Adventures Continue Season II will be co-written by Alan Burnett and Paul Dini, who teamed on 2020's Batman: The Adventures Continue and of course give multiple DC animation fans the feels as the creative team behind the landmark (and beloved) Batman: The Animated Series .

"Do you ever get the feeling you’re being watched?" asks the publisher. "Are there mysterious claw marks on brick buildings in your neighborhood? Who would you call to investigate? The GCPD…or Batman?"

Batman: The Adventures Continue Season II will be illustrated by Ty Templeton and Monica Kubina. Issue #1 will feature a cover by Riley Rossmo and a card stock variant cover by Andrew MacLean.

In addition to the Court of Owls , the new series will also guest-star Boston Brand. Card-carrying DC fans know exactly who that is.

"Gotham City is changing," continues DC's description. "After Mayor Hill is killed by a mysterious assailant, Batman finds himself tracking down an ancient order that's long been buried under the streets of Gotham: The Court of Owls. But what does this group have to gain from the death of Mayor Hill…and how can Deadman help the Dark Knight? Will the clues lead Batman to an ancient Gotham City legend?"

Check out two preview pages of Batman: The Adventures Continue Season II Chapter 1 by Ty Templeton and Monica Kubina:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

The Court of Owls is of course the creation of writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo in the early '10s that has proven to be one of the most popular and adaptable new concepts to DC and Batman mythology in recent memory.

The Court of Owls has made their way into Fox's former Gotham TV series, into prose novels , animated films , and video games , and will almost certainly be adapted into a feature film someday.

