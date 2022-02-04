Corsair's new PS5 SSD is super fast - and a super cheap way to upgrade your storage

The newly-unveiled Corsair PS5 SSD range offers the cheapest way to upgrade your console's storage right now - and you won't have to compromise on performance and quality with it either.

While we've grown used to those that got in early once Sony opened up the SSD bay for everyone to use (the likes of Western Digital, Seagate, and Samsung), others have muscled into the market, and Corsair is the latest with its PC-pedigree offering a premium performance but affordability with the MP600 PRO LPX. It also comes with its own snug proprietary heatsink which is great news for those of us wanting to avoid the DIY approach.

The performance is premium due to the potential and claimed speeds on offer: a sequential read speed of up to 7,100 MB/s and a sequential write speed of up to 6,800 MB/s. While the differences of a few hundred MB/s matter little at this end of the spectrum (and it's worth pointing out that smaller capacities of this drive, and most PS5 SSDs, are 'slower'), these are astounding numbers.

And the affordability comes from the fact that this SSD starts at just $99.99. For full disclosure, this is the 500GB model, but for extra context and to reinforce the value on offer, you don't have to look far to see how it compares to the competition: the SSD of choice for PS5 Architect, Mark Cerny, no less, the WD BLACK SN850, has stabilised at the $130 / $140 mark (for the same 500GB capacity), and has a list price of $200. This demonstrates that this aggressive pricing of such a quality product could well shake up the best PS5 SSD market a bit in the early part of 2022.

For a bit of real-world context, we have tested this SSD in its 2TB capacity, and its loftiest speed was nearer the 6,000MB/s mark, which is lower than the claimed numbers. Now, this still turned into unbelievable real-world performance (the 116GBs of Red Dead Redemption 2 was written to the Corsair MP600 in only 1 minute 13 seconds, for example) so there's plenty to shout about too. We are currently also testing it on PC to see how it holds up against the other best SSDs for gaming too.

