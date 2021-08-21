Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless review: "A great gaming headset for all media"

As far as wireless headsets are concerned, this very well might be the best one I've ever had the pleasure of using from an audio perspective. Just be mindful that it's not equipped with the loudest mic on the planet.

The Corsair HS80 RGB wireless headset is the company's latest mid-range-to-premium headset (retailing at $149.99/£139.99) which features all the bells and whistles that you would expect (7.1 surround sound etc.) as well as a few neat tricks of its own. The brand has had a pretty consistent track record in recent years for making some of the best PC headsets for gaming - so there's little debate that it doesn't know what it's doing.

In short, the Corsair HS80 RGB wireless headset may well be the best wireless gaming headset I've ever used, and very likely to be the only one you'll need - certainly for PC, but also for those playing on a PS5, too.

Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless: Design

I love almost everything about the aesthetic of the Corsair HS80 RGB wireless headset, with the one caveat being the bulky-looking microphone port. At first glance, I was reminded of the Konami Laserscope, though in practice, this odd extended style made sense when gaming. You see, RGB doesn't just apply to the Corsair badge on each side, but also to a light strip indicator on the microphone itself. When the mic is pulled down in front of your face, there's not only a sound cue that lets you know you're unmuted, but the light changes from red (muted) to white. The RGB can, predictably, be controlled through the company's iCue software, as well as synced up with other products, such as my Corsair Harpoon RGB mouse that I use from time to time.

The build quality is the biggest strength of the Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless headset. The ski-band style strap between the cups is not only exceedingly comfortable but also does a fantastic job of holding the headset in place when you're moving around; as I found out recently trying to complete a challenging level in Prototype recently. The headset is always solid as a rock no matter how I use it.

(Image credit: Future)

Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless: Features

As well as being wonderfully wireless, the Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless headset also works when plugged in via USB-C to USB-A lead. I opted to alternate when moving between my gaming PC and my Razer laptop, depending on what was most comfortable. When going wireless, I experienced no connection issues, and the unit paired up instantly.

It should be noted that there's a handy LED indicator to show when the headset has found a connection; it all worked incredibly responsively. And because the wired connection is USB-shaped, there's no 3.5mm jack to speak of on the Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless, which means that there is no functionality with Xbox Series X; so an Xbox Series X headset, this is not.

In terms of the on-cup controls, things are kept simple: you've got a volume scroll wheel and a power/pairing button on the back of the left cup, and, well, that's your lot. It's worth noting that I enjoy how tactile and easy to differentiate they are.

(Image credit: Corsair)

One feature that is absent, however, is Bluetooth support. It's not a big deal, as they're marketed purely at gamers, but for someone like me that consumes a lot of music day-to-day - and given how good they sound - I would have liked the option.

Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless: Performance

The Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless headset is far and away the nicest sounding gaming headset that I've ever had the pleasure of using - giving even the best headphones a run for their money. Comparing the sound quality of these to my current everyday models - the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition and Skullcandy Crushers - and the HS80 RGB Wireless blows them out of the water completely.

That is no doubt due to the custom 50mm neodymium drivers and the use of Dolby Atmos in all its glory. It didn't really seem to matter what I threw at the Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless gaming headset, everything from boasting the background music in Sonic Generations, to the raging hellscape of an infected New York in Prototype, and to bringing Night City to life in Cyberpunk 2077, everything sounded exceptional.

(Image credit: Corsair)

That's not to count out its prowess for music either. I've got a heavier taste than some, but every song I ran through this headset was warmly reproduced and full-bodied. The one thing I did notice with loud music was that there is a little sound bleed that I noticed in my testing, but nothing too egregious or distracting.

As far as battery life is concerned, I found that the headset lasted me around 16 hours, and iCue is very good at letting you know how much life you've got left as well as being able to tweak audio profiles and EQ settings.

It's a far from awful rate, and I tended to use them plugged in more when at my desk for the slightly higher frequency boost afforded by USB-C as opposed to the company's Slipstream Wireless - which was more than serviceable, don't get me wrong, but lacking slightly in the quiet moments.

As a PS5 headset, while you're not going to be able to benefit from the true 7.1 surround sound, the Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless headset was a quality giver of audio, with no tininess or fuzz to speak of, and you'll still get the benefits of the PS5's Tempest 3D Audio as that is granted to any USB-connected headset.

(Image credit: Future)

Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless: should you buy it?

The Corsair HS80 RGB is a pretty easy recommendation from me and is one of the best gaming headsets I've used. If you've been after a comfortable and excellent sounding headset for gaming, and listening to all manner of tracks as well, then this is a great gaming headset for all media. The Corsair HS80 RGB wireless gaming headset excels in just about every aspect, save for its quiet microphone and, for the money, there really is not much better on the market at this price point.