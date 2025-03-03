Beastars manga creator's new Christmas-themed series Sanda is getting an English release ahead of its anime adaptation

Japan has its own relationship with the Christmas holiday, with well-known traditions including yearly excursion to eat at KFC. But in a future version of Japan, they've forgotten all about Christmas, and it's up to a hero with a prodigious name to restore holiday cheer and "childhood wonder." At least, that's the premise of Sanda, a manga by beloved Beastars creator Paru Itagaki which is now being translated into English thanks to Titan Manga.

Sanda (which, yes, does indeed kinda sound like "Santa") focuses on eponymous hero Sanda Kazushige, who is drawn into a mystery that centers around the lost magic of Christmas when his middle-school classmate Fuyumura Shiori tells him he is the victim of a powerful curse.

(Image credit: Titan Manga)

"In a near-future Japan, Christmas has faded into myth, and the birth rate has dropped so dramatically that children are now the most precious commodity. Society has artificially extended adolescence to preserve their youth, and traditional holidays, like Christmas, are a mere legend of the past," reads Titan Manga's official description of Sanda Vol. 1.

"Sanda introduces Sanda Kazushige, a middle-school student who unexpectedly becomes entangled in a strange and dangerous mystery. When his classmate, Fuyumura Shiori, accuses him of carrying a curse that could help find her missing friend, Ono Ichie, Sanda’s life takes a dramatic turn," it continues. "Together, they embark on an incredible adventure to unravel the truth behind Ichie’s disappearance and uncover the hidden magic of Christmas itself."

"As they delve deeper into the mystery, the duo faces external threats and internal challenges - questions about loyalty, courage, and the power of belief. Along the way, they confront the true meaning of friendship, trust, and the possibility of magic in a world that has all but forgotten it."

(Image credit: Titan Manga)

Sanda ran for 16 volumes in Japan, and now Titan is kicking off a plan to translate the entire saga, coinciding with the release of the Sanda anime, which premieres later this year. Sanda Vol. 1 releases in English on September 2.

