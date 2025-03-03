Beastars manga creator's new Christmas-themed series Sanda is getting an English release ahead of its anime adaptation

News
By
published

Titan Manga is translating all 16 volumes of Sanda to English, kicking off this fall

Sanda Vol. 1
(Image credit: Titan Manga)

Japan has its own relationship with the Christmas holiday, with well-known traditions including yearly excursion to eat at KFC. But in a future version of Japan, they've forgotten all about Christmas, and it's up to a hero with a prodigious name to restore holiday cheer and "childhood wonder." At least, that's the premise of Sanda, a manga by beloved Beastars creator Paru Itagaki which is now being translated into English thanks to Titan Manga.

Sanda (which, yes, does indeed kinda sound like "Santa") focuses on eponymous hero Sanda Kazushige, who is drawn into a mystery that centers around the lost magic of Christmas when his middle-school classmate Fuyumura Shiori tells him he is the victim of a powerful curse.

Sanda Vol. 1

(Image credit: Titan Manga)

"In a near-future Japan, Christmas has faded into myth, and the birth rate has dropped so dramatically that children are now the most precious commodity. Society has artificially extended adolescence to preserve their youth, and traditional holidays, like Christmas, are a mere legend of the past," reads Titan Manga's official description of Sanda Vol. 1.

"Sanda introduces Sanda Kazushige, a middle-school student who unexpectedly becomes entangled in a strange and dangerous mystery. When his classmate, Fuyumura Shiori, accuses him of carrying a curse that could help find her missing friend, Ono Ichie, Sanda’s life takes a dramatic turn," it continues. "Together, they embark on an incredible adventure to unravel the truth behind Ichie’s disappearance and uncover the hidden magic of Christmas itself."

"As they delve deeper into the mystery, the duo faces external threats and internal challenges - questions about loyalty, courage, and the power of belief. Along the way, they confront the true meaning of friendship, trust, and the possibility of magic in a world that has all but forgotten it."

Sanda Vol. 2

(Image credit: Titan Manga)

Sanda ran for 16 volumes in Japan, and now Titan is kicking off a plan to translate the entire saga, coinciding with the release of the Sanda anime, which premieres later this year. Sanda Vol. 1 releases in English on September 2.

Check out the best manga you can read right now.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about comics
Daredevil leaping into action by Chris Samnee

Who is Daredevil? Everything you ever wanted to know about Marvel's Man Without Fear before Daredevil: Born Again
Juggernaut and Cyclops.

The Amazing Spider-Man #68.DEATHS is a major turning point for one former X-Men villain
Monster Hunter Wilds characters share a meal

"Thank you, Monster Hunter": Japanese restaurant's sales jump after Monster Hunter Wilds gives millions of players a hankering for stretchy cheese
See more latest
Most Popular
Monster Hunter Wilds characters share a meal
"Thank you, Monster Hunter": Japanese restaurant's sales jump after Monster Hunter Wilds gives millions of players a hankering for stretchy cheese
Final Fantasy 14
Final Fantasy 14's Yoshi-P quietly removed from Square Enix's board after years of wanting out: "It's much more fun to just make games"
Doom
"You are incorrect": John Romero has been correcting Doom history for the past 4 years, and he's not about to stop now
Monster Hunter Wilds
I've played Monster Hunter Wilds for almost 60 hours and somehow missed this game-changing gathering tip
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
"Give him both": Legendary director thinks Robert Pattinson should win two Oscars for his dual performances in new sci-fi movie Mickey 17
The two colorwasys of the GameSir Super Nova
GameSir launches the Super Nova controller packed with a charging stand, 1,000Hz polling rate, and swappable faceplates
John Cena stares evilly while embracing Cody Rhodes
"We got heel Cena before GTA 6": Even John Cena himself is comparing the 20-year wait for his WWE heel turn to the 12-year wait for the next Grand Theft Auto
Screenshot from inZOI showing two characters talking.
InZOI director hopes the Sims rival will be "successful and beloved," continues moonlighting as a philosopher: "Life is a tragedy when seen up close, but a comedy when viewed from a distance"
a scary floating head screaming
With over 5,000 "overwhelmingly positive" Steam reviews already, a new co-op horror game with the spirit of Lethal Company has officially popped off
Scalebound
Devil May Cry and Bayonetta veteran Hideki Kamiya would still "love to make" his canceled dragon action RPG Scalebound: "Let's do it, Phil!"