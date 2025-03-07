The Monsterverse expands with Return to Skull Island, a comic tying into Netflix's King Kong-centric animated series

The so-called Monsterverse of Godzilla and King Kong is adding a new chapter in Return to Skull Island, a comic book which ties into Netflix's Skull Island: The Animated Series. Skull Island is, of course, the mysterious prehistoric island home of King Kong, one of the main pillars of Monsterverse lore.

Written by Simon Furman and drawn by Christopher Jones, Return to Skull Island explores the deeper mysteries of the monster-filled Skull Island, with King Kong along for the ride. In Skull Island: The Animated Series, a group of explorers wind up stranded on Skull Island. Now, in Return to Skull Island, they're coming back.

Here's a look at some unlettered interior pages from Return to Skull Island #1, along with the cover by Inhyuk Lee, and a timeline showing exactly where the comic falls in Monsterverse continuity:

"Set against a backdrop of giant monsters and deadly intrigue, the comic follows a group of survivors stranded on the perilous island in the South Pacific," reads Titan Comics' official description for Return to Skull Island #1. "As they uncover its dark secrets, they face life-threatening challenges and fight for survival in a land where every creature is a threat—including Kong himself."

The Monsterverse itself encompasses numerous stories from across media, including the Apple TV streaming series Monarch, and the most recent film entry Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, in which the two iconic monsters reluctantly team up to take on a threat from deep within Skull Island, and even video games like the recently released Kong: Survivor Instinct.

Return to Skull Island #1 goes on sale June 4.

