Cyberpunk Edgerunners creator's wildly unique manga where peoples' names give them special powers is coming to Shonen Jump Plus

Rafal Jaki, executive producer and showrunner of Netflix's anime style streaming series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, is also the writer of a manga titled No\Name which has been picked up for serialization through Shonen Jump Plus. No\Name chapters will release simultaneously in English and Japanese - meaning there's no waiting around for the English version to be officially translated.

Drawn by mononymous artist Gamu, No\Name is actually all about the power of names - specifically the actual magical power behind names in a world where a strange government agency assigns special abilities to people via their names.

(Image credit: Shonen Jump Plus)

"No\Name is a Dark Action Mystery set in Northern Europe where supernatural powers are attributed through a person's name, given to everyone by the government," reads the official description for No\Name. "A man fighting with wolf companions & a werebear girl investigate a missing child's case for the government-run Naming Agency."

No\Name was first released online earlier this year, but is only just now being serialized in Shonen Jump, with the English and Japanese versions hitting the manga reading app on July 31.

"No\Name a new manga (written by me and illustrated by Gamu) got picked up for serialization in Shonen Jump Plus," reads Jaki's social media announcement. "As far as I can tell we are the first non-Japanese team that managed to do that! It will be launched simultaneously in English and Japanese on the 31st of July. Thank you all for the amazing support!"

Shonen Jump Plus is a free manga reading app that releases original manga stories as well as serializing existing manga from other platforms.

