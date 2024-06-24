After 10 years and 430 chapters, the My Hero Academia manga will end in just six weeks

After more than 400 episodes, manga giant Shueisha has announced that Kōhei Horikoshi's wildly popular My Hero Academia has just five chapters left before it comes to an end. The news was revealed on the official MHA Twitter account, which announced that the final chapter of the series will be released on August 5 in the combined Weekly Shōnen Jump #36/#37. The news follows the recent news that the series would take a pause for several weeks.

Horikoshi confirmed the news online in a message to fans that reads: "Apologies for the two-week break! My schedule piled up... There are just five chapters left until the manga's end. Some might think, 'There's still five chapters to go?!' while others may think, 'Just five chapters left?!' but I'll do my best to make sure both camps enjoy these last five chapters with Deku and the others! It was a rocky road, but I was able to draw Deku and his friends for nearly 10 years thanks to everyone who kept on reading. It was a dream. Thank you so much! Well, let's meet again in Jump!"

(Image credit: Viz Media/Shueisha)

Although the suddenness of the ending is a surprise, Kōhei Horikoshi has been hinting that he was close to wrapping up the story for several years now. He said back in 2021 that the series had run for longer than he'd initially planned, and thought that it might wrap up as soon as 2022. He said something similar the following year, and the series officially entered its epilogue stage with the recent publication of Chapter 424.

My Hero Academia launched in the pages of Weekly Shōnen Jump all the way back in July 2014 and quickly became a fan favorite manga. Collections of the series have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide, pushing it into the ranks of one of the best-selling manga of all time. It's also spawned a hugely successful animated series, which has run for seven seasons so far, as well as three anime films, with a fourth - My Hero Academia: You're Next - set to debut on August 2, just days before the manga wraps up.

