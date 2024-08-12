Joëlle Jones summons the thunder for her majestic new Storm #1 variant cover

Marvel Comics is calling October's Storm #1 "one of the biggest launches of the year," and the publisher is now revealing a new variant cover for the issue by superstar artist Joëlle Jones which shows off the awesome energy of Storm's weather powers.

Jones is fresh off drawing the first issue in Jason Aaron's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles relaunch at IDW Publishing in a story that focused on Raphael. Now she's back for more Marvel covers, and her new variant for Storm #1, seen below, does not disappoint.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Writer Murewa Ayodele and artist Lucas Werneck are teaming up for the new Storm title, which puts Storm in a new headquarters out of Atlanta as she embarks on her own as a superhero and as the newest member of the Avengers.

"Ororo Munroe has lived many lives. She’s been a thief, a goddess, an X-Man, a queen, and now…an Avenger!" reads Marvel's official synopsis for Storm #1.

"She is the most prominent, most respected and most powerful mutant on the world stage - and in that role, she intends to be a force for positive change," it continues. "First up: a major meltdown at a nuclear facility in Oklahoma City draws Storm from her Sanctuary in Atlanta - and into a moral conflict that will test her iron resolve."

Storm's solo title is part of the current 'From the Ashes' era of the X-Men, which has included the launches of new X-Men and Uncanny X-Men titles, along with numerous other planned series.

"When you’re an Omega-level mutant, few things can test your limits, and even fewer things can shatter those limits," said writer Murewa Ayodele when Storm #1 was announced. "For our Storm series, one thing we would like fans to remember is that there are threats that are beyond Omega. So join us on this journey that promises to be exciting till the bitter-sweet end. Get ready for an eternal storm."

Storm #1 goes on sale October 2.

Storm is one of the best X-Men members of all time.