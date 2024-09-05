Star Wars #50 ends the current era of Marvel's Star Wars comics with a confrontation between Luke Skywalker and Ben Solo

It's the end of an era at Marvel Comics as the publisher brings the current volume of its ongoing Star Wars title with #50, setting the stage for a new era of Star Wars stories by closing the book on another.

Marvel's Star Wars comics will move into the Battle of Jakku era, showing the story of what happened with the galactic civil war in the time between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, but not before Star Wars #50 gives readers one final glimpse of the current Star Wars comic story.

Star Wars #50 is written by Charles Soule with art from Madibek Musarov and color artist Rachelle Rosenberg and lettered by Clayton Cowles, and we've got an advance preview of pages from the special oversized issue showing Jedi Master Luke Skywalker confronting Ben Solo (before he took the name Kylo Ren) with a story about finding balance in the Force.

"GIANT-SIZED STAR WARS EPIC! A fifty-page extravaganza! JEDI MASTER LUKE SKYWALKER must teach his student BEN SOLO a powerful lesson about the true balance between LIGHT and DARK!" reads Marvel's official description of Star Wars #50. "He offers up a tale from the days of the REBEL ALLIANCE that touches on ALL ERAS OF STAR WARS HISTORY, and brings this epic run to a thrilling, incredible conclusion!"

Star Wars fans know that Luke Skywalker trained his nephew Ben Solo, the son of Han Solo and Leia Organa, as a Jedi until Ben fell from grace into the dark side, becoming the First Order's enforcer Kylo Ren.

Star Wars #50 goes on sale September 11.

