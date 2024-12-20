Wolverine relives over 100 years of brutal violence in Sabretooth: The Dead Don't Talk #1

Sabretooth may be dead in current X-Men continuity, but his hatred of Wolverine goes back over a hundred years. And in Sabretooth: The Dead Don't Talk #1, we begin the tale of a secret chapter in their bloody and violent history that takes place in the 1900s.

We've got a preview of interior pages by writer Frank Tieri, artist Michael Sta. Maria, colorist Dono Sanchez-Almara, and letterer Joe Sabino in which the stage is set for the tale, introducing much younger versions of Sabretooth and Wolverine as they are held at Ravenscroft Asylum.

Here's the gallery of interior pages, along with the cover by Adam Kubert:

"SABRETOOTH IS DEAD...BUT HIS PAST IS ALIVE AND LETHAL! A person alive in the 1900s seen in a picture on the wall of NYC's oldest tavern? Yes. A feared gangster and murderer who rose to power among the notorious gangs of NY? Yes. And also, perhaps most shockingly of all, none other than...Sabretooth?!?" reads Marvel's official description of Sabretooth: The Dead Don't Talk #1. "Join us - and Wolverine - as we uncover this secret untold chapter from the life of Logan's greatest foe in a tale of violence, betrayal, shocking reveals and more violence. Sabretooth may be dead...but the secrets from his past - and the ways in which they may affect Wolverine in the present - are very much alive!"

As many fans know, Sabretooth and Wolverine's hatred of each other goes back to their childhood at the end of the 19th century, with the two notoriously long-lived mutants trying to kill each other countless times in the years since. Sabretooth's last attempt came in the Sabretooth War storyline, which ended in his own death.

Sabretooth: The Dead Don't Talk #1 goes on sale December 25.

