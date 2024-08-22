Marvel reveals its full slate of November 2024 comics and covers featuring the X-Men, Spider-Man, the Avengers, and more

Marvel Comics' full November 2024 solicitations have arrived, bringing a wave of new titles and the end of one of the summer's big events.

Venom War #4 and #5 will both arrive in November, setting up the introduction of the All-New Venom with a mystery host.

Meanwhile, over in Spider-Man's corner of the Marvel Universe, November marks the start of the new Amazing Spider-Man creative team of Joe Kelly and Ed McGuiness, who will have Doctor Doom enlist Spider-Man as Earth's new magical protector.

Then over in the X-Men line, Psylocke will get her own ongoing title as part of the X-line's ongoing 'From the Ashes' relaunch in which she undertakes stealthy ninja missions.

And just in time for Native American History Month, Marvel is bringing MCU hero Kahorri straight from the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline into the mainstream Marvel Universe in her own one-shot, which is a first.

Read on for a closer look at some of the biggest highlights from Marvel's November 2024 solicitations followed by all the comics and trades.

Upcoming Marvel November 2024 Comics: Spotlight

WEST COAST AVENGERS #1

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • DANNY KIM (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • GALLERY VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY DANNY KIM • SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

ULTRON RETURNS…REDEEMED?

Iron Man and War Machine have put together a new team of Avengers – one that includes villains seeking a path to redemption. Their case study? Ultron – who, against all odds, seems to be walking the straight and narrow…for now. But does the success of one guarantee the success of all? Spider-Woman and Firestar have their doubts. And can any amount of heroics really absolve Ultron of his past?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

KAHHORI: RESHAPER OF WORLDS #1

RYAN LITTLE & MORE (W) • TBA & MORE (A)

Cover by AFUA RICHARDSON • VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

MARVEL ANIMATION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE BREAKOUT CHARACTER FROM THE DISNEY+

WHAT IF...? SHOW MAKES HER COMICS DEBUT!

The Mohawk warrior Kahhori fell into Sky World and into our hearts from her first appearance fighting invaders to her home. She’s already helped save all of reality from a demented Doctor Strange and secured peace in her own world… So what NOW? Co-creator and award-winning storyteller Ryan Little launches Kahhori into the 616! Featuring exciting guest stars and the comics debuts of some extraordinary creators, Marvel’s Voices brings you an extra-special anthology celebrating Indigenous heritage and one of the most exciting characters to emerge from the MCU!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

PSYLOCKE #1

ALYSSA WONG (W) • VINCENZO CARRATù (A) • Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY TRAN NGUYEN • VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VARIANT COVER BY HICHAM HABCHI

PINK FOIL VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

SHE WAS MADE FOR VIOLENCE!

Trained to be an assassin since birth, Kwannon chose to be an X-Man. But there are still some jobs too dirty for the X-Men. And some paths have to be walked alone. When the mission is brutal, Psylocke unsheathes her blades to punish those who prey on mutants. Exploding out of the pages of X-MEN, Alyssa Wong and Vincenzo Carratù take Psylocke into the underbelly of the Marvel Universe, carving out her own place in a world that would rather see her under control!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Order using 75960621030500111

VENOM WAR #5 (OF 5)

AL EWING (W) • IBAN COELLO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

TEAM DYLAN VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

TEAM EDDIE VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VENOM HORSE VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

WHO IS THE LAST VENOM STANDING?

There is just one battle remaining in the war for control of the Venom symbiote…and the victory leaves both host and symbiote forever changed! The time is nigh to end the war, decimate all the forces arrayed against them, and set the stage for an all-new Venom the likes of which no one has ever seen!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61

JOE KELLY (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY GLEB MELNIKOV

THE THING! VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER • VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO MOTURA

BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO MOTURA

8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN BEGIN!

• The world has changed, Dcotor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme, but he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor…

• Each year, Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to save the world from an evil god and his scions. This year, Doom is delegating this task to…

• SPIDER-MAN?! The leader of Latveria has given Spider-Man a new, magic-powered suit and EIGHT EXTRA LIVES with which to save the world?!

• True Believer, they won’t be enough…

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Marvel November 2024 Comic Books

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62

JOE KELLY (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY GLEB MELNIKOV

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE VARIANT COVER BY ALEX SAVIUK

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUE!

• Spider-Man, one death down, faces the next SCION OF CYTTORAK!

• That’s right, the god Spider-Man faces is the patron of JUGGERNAUT! Juggernaut is about ten times more powerful than Spider-Man with only a fraction of Cyttorak’s power!

• To quote a wise philosopher… “Uh-oh.”

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #2 (OF 4)

Jonathan Hickman (W) • Esad Ribić (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ANDREA SORRENTINO • VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

EARTH SURRENDERS?!

• Overwhelmed by xenomorphs, the survivors abandon their home planet!

• But so many are dead. So many wounded. And a terrifying few…CHANGED.

• The Avengers…must avenge.

40 PGS./Rated PARENTAL ADVISORY …$7.99

IRON MAN #2

SPENCER ACKERMAN (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

THE THING! VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

MAN VS. MONGER!

The return of the Iron Monger! Roxxon’s revealed their latest C-suite recruit. Who’s in the suit? And does the appearance of the new armor have anything to do with the absolute destruction of every. Single. One. Of Tony’s own suits? Forced back to basics in an offline clunker, Iron Man’s reduced to raw firepower and sheer force of will. And now…A.I.M. is going to strip that away too. Another familiar face wields the knife that’ll take Tony down. Iron Man is no longer invincible. Part Two of “The Stark-Roxxon War” by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Spencer Ackerman and extraordinary artist Julius Ohta!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLADE: RED BAND #2 (OF 5)

BRYAN HILL (W) • C.F. VILLA (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE BLOOD AND THE BLADE!

Still reeling from the events of BLOOD HUNT and the dramatic fallout, Blade finds himself wanting more than ever to be left away from the world – but the world, and danger, won’t let the daywalker go, as he soon finds himself embroiled in a conflict and his bloodlust reignited!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #2

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • Cover by Davide Paratore

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE VARIANT COVER BY DAVE WACHTER

VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA • VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY NAO FUJI

THE MIDNIGHT MISSION REUNITED!

After the biggest surprise comic of the summer – MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #0 – a new era has taken shape in the Midnight Mission! But what NEW threats and foes are waiting for the REBORN Marc Spector?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MINNIE BECAME CAPTAIN MARVEL #1

STEVE BEHLING & LUCA BARBIERI (W) • GIADA PERISSINOTTO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

MINNIE MOUSE CAPTAIN MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

MINNIE MOUSE CAPTAIN MARVEL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY GIADA PERISSONOTTO

WHAT IS THE SECRET PAST OF MINNIE MOUSE?

• Inspired by MS. MARVEL VOL. 1 #1-4, our story finds The Chronicle newspaper reporter MINNIE MOUSE tasked with an exposé on a new hero on the scene in Duckburg, CAPTAIN MARVEL! But PEG LEG PETE – SCORPION complicates her plans with an attack on the Chronicle building!

• To make matters worse, JOHN D. ROCKERDUCK and the BEAGLE BOYS attack SCROOGE McDUCK’S money bin, and when Captain Marvel shows up to stop them, Minnie discovers an incredible secret about her past!

• What is Minnie’s connection to Duckburg’s sensational new hero, Captain Marvel?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/All Ages …$4.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #19

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, BENJAMIN PERCY, GREG PAK & TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W)

NIC KLEIN, GEOFF SHAW, LYNNE YOSHI & LAN MEDINA (A) • Cover by NIC KLEIN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL • VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE VARIANT COVER BY GLEB MELNIKOV

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

CELEBRATING A HULK-SIZED ISSUE #800!

Has Hulk finally met one stronger than himself? After a crushing defeat at the hands of ELDEST, the Incredible Hulk is a slave, and the return of the Mother of Horrors is imminent! Hulk’s only hope is the newly resurrected Charlie Tidwell, who takes on the SKINWALKERS OF LYCANA to save Hulk… But what ancient power did the Skinwalkers awaken within her to bring her back? Can her mysterious new power give Hulk the edge he needs to defeat both the Skinwalkers and the immortal ELDEST? PLUS: all-new tales of the extended Hulk family featuring She-Hulk, Braun and the Red Hulk!

64 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99

WOLVERINE #3

SALADIN AHMED (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A/C)

Variant Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS • Virgin Variant Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

Variant Cover by Francesco Mobili • The Thing! Variant by Giuseppe Camuncoli

Stormbreakers Variant by Lucas Werneck • Variant Cover by Ken Lashley

DEPARTMENT H GOES HUNTING!

• Canada’s DEPARTMENT H has their sights trained once more on WOLVERINE! Years ago, they played a role in WEAPON X and LOGAN’s first assignment, but what else are they hunting now that mutants are hated and feared more than ever?

• Meanwhile, Wolverine’s UNLIKELY ALLY may have just killed an innocent…and OLD ENEMIES of Wolverine's gather as more sinister machinations unfurl…

• A key issue, as the ALL-NEW villain moving against Wolverine comes into sharper focus…

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

X-FACTOR #4

Mark Russell (W) • Bob quinn (A) • Cover by GREG LAND

CECILIA REYES VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO

CECILIA REYES VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO

VARIANT COVER BY ANAND RAMCHERON

BENEATH THE SURFACE!

• Havok and the team race to recover the crew of a subterranean expedition beneath Death Valley!

• But who or what is waiting beneath the desert sands?

• And what does all of this have to do with Cecilia Reyes?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STORM #2

MUREWA AYODELE (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A) • Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY EJIWA "EDGE" EBENEBE • VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

STORM VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA • STORM VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

STORM is dying. An unknown form of radiation poisoning from the OKLAHOMA INCIDENT has turned her cells into ticking time bombs. As her final hours count down, will she find a cure for her illness at NIGHT NURSE’s new super-hero hospital, or will it require enchantments from DOCTOR VOODOO to save her life?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MYSTIQUE #2 (OF 5)

DECLAN SHALVEY (W) • DECLAN SHALVEY (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

MYSTIQUE VARIANT COVER BY FRANY

MYSTIQUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER

BY FRANY

BROTHERHOOD BROKEN!

• With Nick Fury on her tail, Mystique seeks out an old ally from the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants.

• But is this a reunion or a trap?

• And who’s caught who?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SENTINELS #2 (OF 5)

ALEX PAKNADEL (W)

JUSTIN MASON (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN GIANG

VARIANT COVER BY AKA

OPERATION: SHAW!

• The Sentinels have their orders: enter an enemy nation, infiltrate a maximum-security prison and escape with Sebastian Shaw!

• Can Lockstep bring his people home safely?

• Will Shaw get the better of the new Sentinels, or does a greater shadow hang over Graymalkin Prison?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAZZLER #3 (OF 4)

JASON LOO (W) • RAFAEL LOUREIRO (A) • Cover by TERRY DODSON & RACHEL DODSON

Variant Cover by ANNIE WU • THE THING! VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

MULTIPLE MAN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Where mutant rock star LILA CHENEY goes…trouble follows! DAZZLER and Lila duet in Japan while Dazzler’s mysterious nemesis continues to create havoc – and some majorly bad publicity. When Lila and Dazzler blow off some steam in the streets Tokyo, disaster strikes. Will this be the last stop for the world tour – and their lives?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #5

GEOFFREY THORNE (W) • MARCUS TO (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

BETSY BRADDOCK VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

BETSY BRADDOCK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

Variant Cover by Adam Pollina

A DEATH ON THE TEAM?!

Attacked from all sides, with a team member’s DEATH in the offing, and struggling to accomplish their mission, X-Force fights to seal the latest and worst Fracture Node threatening the Earth. Can X-Force pull through, or will they fracture and doom the world?

The most surprising X-book of the season is just heating up — if you haven’t been reading it, now is the time to JUMP ABOARD!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #3

EVE L. EWING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

EMMA FROST VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

EMMA FROST VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO • TWO-IN-ONE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

EMMA FROST VS KITTY PRYDE!

Kitty Pryde’s determination to stay doggedly away from all things X-Men related becomes more strained by the day as EMMA FROST once again sticks her nose into things. Meanwhile, our new team is finding their rhythm. AXO, MELEE and BRONZE have officially entered the fray!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NYX #5

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A)

Cover by SARA PICHELLI • X-23 VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA SWABY

X-23 VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

They’ve been fired, arrested, thrown out, beaten and betrayed: NYC is putting MS. MARVEL, WOLVERINE, ANOLE, PRODIGY and SOPHIE CUCKOO through the wringer. But there’s no time to rest: A riot’s brewing where the machinations of THE QUIET COUNCIL and the hatred of the TRUTHSEEKERS will come to an electric collision – for the fate of every mutant in the city!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

PHOENIX #5

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (A) • Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

VARIANT COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

PHOENIX VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

PHOENIX VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

THE THING! VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

LIFE INCARNATE VERSUS ENERGY INFINITE!

Jean Grey made a human choice, and it’s come back to haunt her: The Dark God Perrikus has been freed from prison and set loose on a path of death and destruction. Now the PHOENIX must take action to protect her universe!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #5

GAIL SIMONE (W) • DAVID MARQUEZ (A/C)

WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

WOLVERINE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO • VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI

THE THING! VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

The brutal conclusion to the RED WAVE storyline is here!

The Uncanny X-MEN face an unstoppable force of evil and death who reveals a shocking secret...but they may not survive long enough to face it! Will the next generation of young mutants stand by Rogue and her team or join the other side?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #6

GAIL SIMONE (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A) • COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY LOGAN LUBERA • VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

ROGUE VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES • ROGUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

It's BACK TO SCHOOL for four young mutants...

...But is a rural school in Louisiana READY for this crew? Bullies, terrible lunches and classroom flirting abound...but IS one of the student body the prophesied ENDLING, who will be the last member of mutantkind? Plus – Jubilee undertakes a fateful solo mission!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #7

JED MACKAY (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH • VARIANT COVER BY GLEB MELNIKOV

PSYLOCKE VARIANT COVER BY JOËLLE JONES

PSYLOCKE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOËLLE JONES

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE VARIANT COVER BY ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

The Iron Night! What does the town of Merle, Alaska owe the X-Men? Where did the defunct Sentinel looming over the town come from? And more importantly, what was it after?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

NEGASONIC TEENAGE WARHEAD #1

ANDREW WHEELER (W) • CAROLA BORELLI & ELEONORA CARLINI (A)

Cover by PACO MEDINA • VARIANT COVER BY AUDREY MOK

SPOTLIGHTING THE LOVEABLE PUNK!

Ellie Phimister is under arrest! When the Time Variance Authority accuses Negasonic Teenage Warhead of a crime she has yet to commit, she’ll have to go on the run to stop herself before the TVA does. It all comes down to a single moment in time, a choice Future-Ellie must face… Which means Now-Ellie has one hour to find Yuki Ohara, her girlfriend from the future who she’s never met, kiss her and save the Multiverse. Good thing she has allies like – wait, no. Deadpool is NOT going to be helpful. Is anyone else available?! Collecting the hit web series Marvel’s Voices Infinity Comics: Negasonic Teenage Warhead #44-49 for the first time in print, plus, a brand-new story by the returning creative team!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

VENOM WAR #4 (OF 5)

AL EWING (W) • IBAN COELLO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

TEAM DYLAN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

TEAM EDDIE VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY JOHN GIANG

VENOM HORSE VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

VENOMS VERSUS ZOMBIOTES!

As the war for control of the Venom symbiote rages, the threat of the zombiote hordes has only grown – and now it is impossible to ignore! But that doesn’t mean the war is over…in this issue, another contender for champion is taken off the board!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM WAR: DEADPOOL #3 (OF 3)

CULLEN BUNN (W) • ROB DI SALVO (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE MERC IN THE MOUTH?!

With the zombiote scourge overwhelming everything and everyone, Deadpool’s back is against the wall. There’s just one thing left to try…giving in to the symbiotes?!

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY …$3.99

VENOM WAR: LETHAL PROTECTORS #3 (OF 3)

Sabir pirzada (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A)

Cover by Creees Lee

Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

SHRIEK VS. THE SYMBIOTE SQUAD!

SILVER SABLE and her symbiote squad launch a desperate last-ditch plan to stop the zombiote outbreak for good! But they didn’t count on a traitor in their midst – or on a living, breathing, screaming anti-symbiote weapon to escape.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: IT'S JEFF #1

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • GURIHIRU (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

WHAT’S EATING JEFF…AND WHAT’S JEFF EATING?!

That’s right – the crossover event of the summer finally reaches the real star of Marvel Comics – Jeff the Land Shark! When Jeff’s night of fun is interrupted by the madness of the Venom War, is Marvel’s goodest boy going to be able to keep his cool? Or…will he give in to the symbiote’s temptations and EAT SOMEONE’S BRAINS?!?! The team behind the hit Infinity Comic brings us an oversized all-new tale of the world’s cutest predator!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/All Ages …$4.99

VENOM WAR: WOLVERINE #3 (OF 3)

TIM SEELEY & TONY FLEECS (W)

KEV WALKER (A)

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

WHERE HE GOES…DEATH FOLLOWS!

Logan thought he was keeping everyone safe by coming to this small town. He didn’t know he was going to bring death with him. Now Logan stands alone against the last gasp of the symbiote outbreak – and it’s his own fault. The writers behind LOCAL MAN bring us a dark quest for redemption!

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY …$3.99

VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN #4 (of 4)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W)

GREG LAND (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY RAFAEL GRASSETTI

POWER OR RESPONSIBILTY?

Peter Parker must make a choice – power or responsibility? What is more important? When Mary Jane’s life stands on one side and the threat from the symbiote he brought to Earth stands on the other…what will he choose?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM #39

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • CAFU (A/C) • FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON • VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VENOM’S TIMEQUEST COMES TO AN END!

Old Man Venom’s quest through time has brought him to places he never imagined he’d go – this time taking audience with a god…of lies?! That’s right – you can never go wrong making a deal with Loki – especially in his most evil form! Will this be the end of Dylan Brock for good?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #10

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY Sean Izaakse • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

THE BLACK PANTHER AND THE STRANGE DOCTOR?

A prison break brings unlikely aid to Wakanda, but is this new ally a reliable confidant? Or does the godly Moon Knight have more to offer?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #11

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • DAVID MESSINA (A) • COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

VARIANT COVER BY Corin Howell • VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WHO IS THE ULTIMATE BLACK CAT?

• Tensions rise between Spider-Man and Green Goblin in the wake of recent events!

• And a new villain steps up to the plate! What is her connection to the Black Cat on Kingpin’s Sinister Six?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #9

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

