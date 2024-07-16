The new Ultimate Hawkeye, Ultimate Cyclops, Ultimate Sorcerer Supreme and more are revealed in Marvel's October 2024 Ultimate Universe solicitations

Marvel's new Ultimate Universe line is now officially up and running, and the publisher has unveiled the advance solicitations for all four of its current ongoing titles for October. Along with some answers about the nature of mutants in the new Ultimate Universe, October's Ultimate titles promise the debut of the new Ultimate Hawkeye, and even the apparent reveal of the new Sorcerer Supreme.

It all kicks off in October 2's Black Panther #9 by writer Bryan Hill and artist Stefano Caselli, which introduces the aforementioned Sorcerer Supreme of the Ultimate Universe. But things aren't quite the same as the mainstream Marvel Universe, as the magic of the new Ultimate Universe is tied to the power of a kind of anti-vibranium.

Here's the official solicitation text and cover by series artist Stefano Caselli:

"THE ULTIMATE SORCERER SUPREME? Magic, mysticism and metal clash! But the source of this magic is not what it appears to be, due to the Maker’s reshaping of the world… Black Panther wrestles with this new anti-vibranium – and deals with the devastating consequences! What is the price of such life-bringing power? And what is the price of trying to master it?"

Up next is Ultimates #5 by writer Deniz Camp and artist Juan Frigeri on October 9, which introduces yet another new Ultimate update of a classic Avengers character - Hawkeye, who seems to have Steve Rogers in his sights. And as hinted by the solicitation text, it seems this is a totally new hero in the role.

Here's the solicit along with the main cover for the issue by Dike Ruan and a Hawkeye-centric variant by InHyuk Lee:

"Hawkeye No More? Not for long! A new challenger approaches when an unknown civilian picks up a discarded bow and arrow – and refuses to let the Ultimates reclaim the stolen Stark Tech! Captain America tries to settle the dispute, leading to an action-packed brawl of arrows versus shields! Meanwhile, the Ultimate Hellfire Club is up to something…"

Then comes the flagship title of the new Ultimate line, October 16's Ultimate Spider-Man #10, by writer Jonathan Hickman and guest artist David Messina. This issue brings together three of the title's biggest supporting characters, J. Jonah Jameson, Ben Parker, and Harry Osborn/Green Goblin. In the story, Jameson and Parker will investigate the Goblin - though they might not like what they find.

Here's the solicit for Ultimate Spider-Man #10, along with the cover by regular series artist Marco Checchetto:

"Fan-favorite duo Ben Parker and J. Jonah Jameson take center stage in this investigative mystery issue! But in this world of shadows and secrets, every unturned rock leads to danger… And they’ll soon have to decide which is the greater challenge – uncovering secrets or keeping them! Featuring guest art by David Messina!"

Finally, on October 30, Ultimate X-Men #8 by writer and artist Peach Momoko will dig into the nature of mutants in the new Ultimate Universe and the Maker, the villainous genius who engineered the history of Earth-6160. And what's more, the solicit text confirms the identity of the story's villain, the Shadow King, which has been hinted at for a few issues now - and the cover reveals Ultimate Cyclops.

Here's Peach Momoko's cover for Ultimate X-Men #8, along with the official solicitation text:

"What are mutants? Where do they come from? And how has the Maker’s Council been keeping them under control? All these dark questions and more start to unravel as our heroes investigate a murder that, for some reason, the authorities keep covering up! And Shadow King advances his sinister plots!"

Stay tuned for Marvel's full line wide October 2024 solicitations, coming later this month.

