Marvel's Wolverine and Ghost Rider mash-up character Hellverine is getting his own ongoing comic "because you demanded it"

Hellverine, Marvel's mash-up of Wolverine and a Ghost Rider-style Spirit of Vengeance, is sticking around for the foreseeable future, as the publisher is following up the character's just concluded limited series with a new ongoing title from writer Benjamin Percy and artist Raffaele Ienco.

But rather than continue the story of Logan's possession by the demon Bagra-Ghul, the ongoing series will pick up where the limited series left off, with Logan's son Akihiro as the new Hellverine. You can see him in action on Kendrick 'Kunkka' Lim's cover for the new Hellverine #1, seen below:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Akihiro was killed and dismembered by Sabretooth back in the 'Sabretooth War' story, with no apparent means of resurrection left after the fall of Krakoa. But Akihiro has now been resurrected as the Hellverine, and to start off his big return, he's teaming up with Doctor Strange to learn to control his new demonic side as a Spirit of Vengeance (like Ghost Rider).

"It’s hellfire-fueled, claw-slashing action in the Mighty Marvel Manner as HELLVERINE blazes a new path across the Marvel Universe! The Demon Bagra-ghul possessed Wolverine, turning him into a killing machine…but Logan is no stranger to caging the beast within his soul, and the demon learned his heroic ways. Now it’s resurrected Akihiro, and the two must learn to live as one - the HELLVERINE! But they can’t do it alone - enter: Doctor Strange!"

"I was writing Wolverine, and I was writing Ghost Rider. Of course I was going to bring them together. The Weapons of Vengeance storyline was a monstrous hit, in part because Geoff Shaw and I introduced the Hellverine, a version of Logan with a flaming skull and flaming claws," explains series writer Jason Aaron. "The fan enthusiasm was such that a Marvel Legends toy was announced and a spin-off limited series got greenlit."

"I had so much fun expanding the mythos of the demon Bagra-ghul and finding a way to not only bring Akihiro back from his savage death in Sabretooth War, but to explore some fresh possibilities for a complicated character I've always loved," he continues. "And now? There's more mayhem and occultism and hellfire on the horizon. I'm grateful to readers and retailers for their support, because a Hellverine ongoing is coming your way. I'm joining forces with powerhouse artist Raffaele Ienco, and we've got huge, horrifying plans for the Hellverine and his role in the 616.”

Hellverine #1 goes on sale December 18.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out the best Wolverine comics of all time.