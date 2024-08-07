This new rom-com manga seems normal until Deadpool shows up – you can read the first chapter for free, and you really, really should

The creators of the popular Deadpool: Samurai manga, Sanshiro Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi, have teamed up for a new manga from Viz Media titled Secret Steward, a romantic comedy with an almost unbelievable twist.

Just as the story gets going in the first chapter - which you can read right now for free - Deadpool shows up in the most ridiculous way possible. And frankly, we really can't say any more than that without spoiling an incredibly weird and fun story that fans of the Merc With a Mouth really ought to check out, especially if you've been on the fence about dipping your toes into the world of manga.

Viz Media announced Secret Steward with a seemingly innocuous social media post that hides the story's true nature, to the point where there's not even an official synopsis for the story other than "Love hits you when you least expect it!" which is itself a bit of a pun (you'll get it when you read the story).

In Deadpool: Samurai, the Merc With a Mouth's big manga debut, Wade Wilson is sent to Tokyo, Japan to join the Avengers' new 'Samurai Squad,' with predictably madcap results that deliver all the usual Deadpool goodness with a delightful manga twist.

By the end of Secret Steward chapter 1, it's clear that Deadpool: Samurai Season 2 is officially on the way, but no date has been announced for its release. And again, we really can't say anything else about how Deadpool fits into Secret Steward, which is a title that also belies the nature of its big twist.

But if you're a Deadpool fan, even if you've never read a manga, this is the perfect story to start with. You'll just have to trust us.

