Cable is back in his own X-Men solo comic that sends him to a dystopian future

Cable is heading back to the future in a new limited series from Marvel Comics which focuses on Cable's Techno-Organic virus, and what happens when Cable meets someone else who has the same condition - and judging by the series title, Cable: Love & Chrome, sparks may fly between Nathan Summers and his mysterious new connection.

For now, we know that Cable: Love & Chrome will be created by writer David Pepose (currently writing Dynamite's hit Space Ghost title) and artist Mike Henderson (known for his work on characters such as Daredevil, Deadpool, and Venom), and that it will send Cable into the future where he'll become embroiled in a conflict in a city known as Salvation Bay.

"He's been a soldier. An X-Man. A protector of the timestream. But even from his earliest days, the mutant known as Cable has been living on borrowed time, waging a lonely war against the ravages of the Techno-Organic Virus," reads Marvel's official description of Cable: Love & Chrome #1. "Yet when a high-stakes mission in the future goes catastrophically awry, Cable is left stranded in the dystopian city of Salvation Bay - and will find himself caught in the midst of a civil war that will change his life forever."

Check out Henderson's cover for Cable: Love & Chrome #1 as well as a gallery of uncolored interior pages, originally posted by ComicBook, who initially announced the series:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"As a child of the '90s and a lifelong X-Men fan, few characters have been able to capture the zeitgeist of action, excitement, and attitude better for me than Cable — and Mike Henderson and I are channeling that same energy in Cable: Love & Chrome!" David Pepose says in a statement accompanying the announcement. "To me, Cable has always been such a fascinating and complex character — a soldier from the future who spends every day of his life battling against the ravages of the Techno-Organic Virus."

"For years, that's a war that Cable has waged alone — but what happens when he finally meets someone with this exact same terminal condition?" Pepose continues. "Get ready for an epic sci-fi adventure that will cross the boundaries of time itself - and deliver all the larger-than-life action that every good Cable story demands!"

For those not in the know, Cable is the son of Cyclops and his first wife, Madelyne Pryor (herself a clone of Jean Grey). Infected with the Techno-Organic virus as a baby, he was sent into the future to be raised in a time when medical technology could keep him alive. This plotline was adapted into X-Men '97.

"Cable's been on my short list for a long while so when this idea bodyslid into my inbox, I had to find a place in my schedule to make it happen," states Mike Henderson. "Throw him in a portal to the apocalypse and strap on some big guns that would make the '90s blush and I'm your guy. I can't wait for people to see what we're cooking up!"

Cable: Love & Chrome #1 goes on sale in January, and runs for five issues.

