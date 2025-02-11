Eisner-winning writer Andrew Wheeler’s new YA graphic novel Hey, Mary! is a sweet LGBTQ+ themed tale of self acceptance

Eisner Award-winning writer Andrew Wheeler returns in April with a new Young Adult graphic novel illustrated by Rye Hickman. Hey, Mary! tells an LGBTQ+ story of self-acceptance and the sometimes tricky collision of religion and sexuality.

Hey, Mary! centers on young Catholic boy Mark who, when he realizes that he has a crush on another boy in school, struggles to reconcile his feelings with his religious upbringing. Mark turns to his priest and a local drag performer, as well as several unexpected historical figures including Joan of Arc and Michelangelo.

Check out an exclusive preview from the new book in the gallery below.

Wheeler also generously provided Newsarama with the following exclusive commentary on the pages:

"Growing up queer in a family of faith can be a very lonely experience, one that leaves you unmoored from your loved ones, your community, maybe your whole future. Hey, Mary! is a story about navigating that experience – the story of a teenager, Mark, coming to terms with his sexuality and trying to understand how it affects his faith.

We're not truly alone when we go on this journey – others have been there before us. In this chapter, Mark has a conversation with Jojo, a warm hearted drag performer who has their own complicated relationship with Catholicism and a familiarity with scripture that's not unusual to find among recovering Catholics!

Jojo is one of three characters that offer Mark guidance on his journey, and we see Jojo in various guises throughout the story, but in this introductory chapter it's 'just Jojo', and Rye does an incredible job capturing their style and confidence. I love the flow of the kaftan, the chic of the heels! Jojo is exactly who they want to be!

A lot of Jojo's language in this chapter draws from my own experiences. My Catholicism is intrinsic to me, but I also know I'll never be Catholic 'enough' for certain people. I suspect that's a common feeling, and it can be very alienating. In many ways Jojo represents the aspiration towards survival. Their breezy expression when they say 'I am an abomination' shows you that Jojo knows that other peoples' words do not define them.

Jojo doesn't know about Mark's own struggles in this chapter, so Mark is hearing things he needs to hear, but not necessarily when he's ready to hear them. In the final page of the chapter, Rye beautifully captures Mark's wordless anxiety as the fate of Sodom and Gomorrah sweeps over him. It's in these moments that we need to know we're not alone, and my hope is that Hey, Mary! can be that empathetic friend to anyone who needs it."

(Image credit: Oni Press)

Artist Rye Hickman added, "I adore Jojo's storytelling in this scene. The modern touches add both irreverence and relevance in a way that makes a very ancient text relatable. Not that the story of Sodom and Gomorrah is necessarily relatable, but Jojo has the magic touch! They do a fair amount of biblical storytelling in Hey, Mary! as they guide Mark through parts of his journey, and their scenes are some of my favorites. I hope they delight readers as well."

Hey, Mary! is published by Oni Press on April 15.

