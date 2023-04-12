Expect glamour, guns and globe-trotting in new IDW crime caper, Cat Fight

By Will Salmon
published

The miniseries is written by Eisner Award winner Andrew Wheeler

The cast of Cat Fight.
(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

The latest comic from Eisner Award-winner and recent GLAAD Media Award-nominee Andrew Wheeler is a glamorous, high-stakes crime caper. Told over six issues, Cat Fight follows the misadventures of master thief Felix Lamarr, who has fallen into debt with some very bad people. Still, things are about to get a lot more complicated when a mysterious relative gets in touch with an enticing - but dangerous - offer.

Wheeler has previously written Sins of the Black Flamingo for ComiXology and Dark Horse Books, Another Castle for Oni Press, and Shout Out, an all ages LGBTQ-themed anthology. Ilias Kyriazis draws the new series, which is inked by Auguste and colored by Dennis Yatras.

We've got an exclusive first look at the new IDW Original book below.

Image 1 of 7
Cat Fight pages
(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

IDW's official synopsis for the comic reads: "Caught up in the glamor and excessive lifestyle of an international career criminal, Felix Lamarr lives only for the thrill of the next big score. Suddenly contacted by his estranged and wealthy grandmother, he is shocked to learn that she is a storied career criminal herself—the lithe and legendary burglar Kitty Midnight—and that she wants him to partner with her cat-themed associates on a lucrative upcoming heist. Unaccustomed to collaboration, Felix declines Kitty’s offer…but a shocking incident sends his life into a sudden, chaotic tailspin. Framed for murder and on the run from a mysterious syndicate, he leaps at full-throttle from one international hot spot to the next in a deadly game of cat and mouse!"

The first issue comes with an array of different covers from some stellar artists - and we've got them all below. The artists are (from left to right): Ilias Kyriazis, Morgan Beem, Alex Moore, Sweeney Boo and Veronica Fish.

Image 1 of 5
The cast of Cat Fight covered in jewels.
(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Check out our list of the most iconic LGBTQ superheroes in comics.

Will Salmon
Will Salmon
Comics Editor

Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape – yes, really.