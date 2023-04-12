Expect glamour, guns and globe-trotting in new IDW crime caper, Cat Fight

The latest comic from Eisner Award-winner and recent GLAAD Media Award-nominee Andrew Wheeler is a glamorous, high-stakes crime caper. Told over six issues, Cat Fight follows the misadventures of master thief Felix Lamarr, who has fallen into debt with some very bad people. Still, things are about to get a lot more complicated when a mysterious relative gets in touch with an enticing - but dangerous - offer.

Wheeler has previously written Sins of the Black Flamingo for ComiXology and Dark Horse Books, Another Castle for Oni Press, and Shout Out, an all ages LGBTQ-themed anthology. Ilias Kyriazis draws the new series, which is inked by Auguste and colored by Dennis Yatras.

We've got an exclusive first look at the new IDW Original book below.



Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) (Image credit: IDW Publishing) (Image credit: IDW Publishing) (Image credit: IDW Publishing) (Image credit: IDW Publishing) (Image credit: IDW Publishing) (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

IDW's official synopsis for the comic reads: "Caught up in the glamor and excessive lifestyle of an international career criminal, Felix Lamarr lives only for the thrill of the next big score. Suddenly contacted by his estranged and wealthy grandmother, he is shocked to learn that she is a storied career criminal herself—the lithe and legendary burglar Kitty Midnight—and that she wants him to partner with her cat-themed associates on a lucrative upcoming heist. Unaccustomed to collaboration, Felix declines Kitty’s offer…but a shocking incident sends his life into a sudden, chaotic tailspin. Framed for murder and on the run from a mysterious syndicate, he leaps at full-throttle from one international hot spot to the next in a deadly game of cat and mouse!"

The first issue comes with an array of different covers from some stellar artists - and we've got them all below. The artists are (from left to right): Ilias Kyriazis, Morgan Beem, Alex Moore, Sweeney Boo and Veronica Fish.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) (Image credit: IDW Publishing) (Image credit: IDW Publishing) (Image credit: IDW Publishing) (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

