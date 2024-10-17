Stranger Things' Eddie Munson returns for a "heartfelt send-off" that tells the origin of the Hellfire Club in a new Dungeons & Dragons crossover comic

Everyone's favorite guitar-shredding, dungeon-mastering big brother Eddie Munson is getting his own comic title from Dark Horse, flashing back to before Stranger Things season 4 to tell the story of how Eddie got started playing D&D and how he came to form the Hellfire Club.

Appropriately titled Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire, the four issue limited series will premiere in winter 2025, in time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons.

Jody Houser, who co-wrote the previous Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons limited series, returns for The Rise of Hellfire, alongside new co-writer Eric Campbell, who has his own D&D pedigree in the story collection Dungeons & Dragons Worlds & Realms. They'll be joined by artist Diego Galindo, who also returns from the preceding Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons limited series. Colorist Diana Sousa and letterer Nate Piekos round out the creative team.

Here's a gallery of covers for Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire #1 by Magali Villanueve, Rebecca Pueblar, Jeremy Wilson, Nimit Malavia, and Kyle Lambert, designer and illustrator of Stranger Things series key art:

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

"Spell slinging, sword swinging, and the luck of the dice shaped the lives of the Stranger Things boys well before they had real-life monsters to face," reads Dark Horse's official description for Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire. "This crossover comic features Eddie Munson’s rise to de facto leader of the Hellfire Club, flashbacks to the legendary campaign that got him hooked on D&D, his recruitment of Lucas, Dustin, and Mike, and glimpses into the fantasy worlds they conquered together."

"As soon as I saw Stranger Things season 4, I knew the story of Eddie Munson and the Hellfire Club would be a perfect sequel to our Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons miniseries," adds Jody Houser in a statement. "Both Eric and I are very familiar with how D&D forges friendships and storytellers, and it's been wonderful exploring Hawkins through that lens."

Dark Horse is framing the story as a "heartfelt send-off" for Eddie, who quickly became one of the most popular Stranger Things characters ever thanks to his iconic scene playing the solo from Metallica's Master of Puppets on guitar, as well as his overall coolest-big-brother-ever energy and ongoing friendship with the show's main characters.

We'll have to wait till winter 2025 to get more time with Eddie, though Dark Horse hasn't announced a specific release date yet.

Check out our picks for the best horror comics of all time.