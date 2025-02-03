Dandadan creator Yukinobu Tatsu compares his favorite character in the hit manga to an iconic DC superhero

The creator of Dandadan has compared one of the hit manga and anime's lead characters to a classic superhero. Speaking with Shueisha's MANGA Plus, creator Yukinobu Tatsu said that he can see a lot of similarities between psychic teenager Momo Ayase and the Man of Steel.

"Momo is like Superman. Superman helps people with his superhuman powers, but I don't think that's the core of who he is," the creator explained in the interview. "In the face of violence or injustice, ordinary people often look away. But Superman's presence inspires people, giving them the courage to stand up against such evil. In the same way, Momo's actions and words inspire those around her, motivating them to rise up, just like Superman."

(Image credit: VIZ Media/Shueisha)

In the interview Tatsu also admitted that Momo is his favorite character in the series, saying. "If I ever feel that I haven't drawn her as cute as I want her to be, I'll redo the drawing over and over again, and it can really hold up progress on the final draft." He also discussed some of the folkloric elements that helped inspire the series.

The Dandadan manga revealed last week that it would be taking a surprise one month break. This is not uncommon in manga and the new chapter of the series is already set to return on February 24. Meanwhile, if you're eager for more information on the next run of the hit anime series, you can find out everything we know about Dan Da Dan season 2 right here.

