Hit manga Dandadan just announced a surprise month-long hiatus

Dandadan has rapidly become one of the biggest anime smash hits of the last year or so, particularly on Netflix. The show, about two teenagers who develop powers and fight aliens and spirits with their friends, is based on Yukinobu Tatsu's hugely popular manga of the same name, which debuted in 2021. Unfortunately it appears that fans of the manga are going to have to wait a little bit longer for the next chapter of the series.

The most recent instalment, Chapter 182, was released on Monday, but Manga Plus – publisher Shueisha's service, which makes episodes available to international readers – is reporting that the next instalment will now drop on February 24.

Surprise delays in ongoing manga series are not uncommon. One Piece has taken several recent breaks, while another popular series, Hunter x Hunter returned after a lengthy pause last year, but quickly went on hiatus again.

Still, while this is undoubtedly annoying news for established fans, it offers a good opportunity for new readers to get up to speed with the series. You can read Dandadan from the start on the Viz website, or – if you prefer physical editions – in collected tankōbon form. 18 volumes of the series have been released in that format to date.

Meanwhile, if you're eager for more infomation on the anime, you can find out everything we know about Dan Da Dan season 2 through the link.

