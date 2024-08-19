Hunter x Hunter manga returns this year after another long hiatus, Yoshihiro Togashi's classic gets first volume in nearly 2 years next month

Well, it's certainly a tumultuous day for manga readers. While news broke earlier today that Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen is set to end in just five chapters, fans of Hunter x Hunter face much happier news. Yoshihiro Togashi's series will return on October 7 with its first new chapter since another hiatus which began over a year ago.

The news of Hunter x Hunter's return came in the same Jump Press livestream that announced the end of Jujutsu Kaisen. It's not entirely surprising, as Yoshihiro Togashi has been posting cryptic glimpses of new Hunter x Hunter pages on his Twitter account over the last few weeks. Still, it's very exciting news for fans, as is the announcement of the next series collection, Hunter x Hunter Volume 38, the latest since Volume 37 in November 2022, which will be published on September 4 by Shueisha. The cover for that is pictured here.

(Image credit: Viz Media/Shueisha)

Regular chapters of Hunter x Hunter will resume publication in Weekly Shōnen Jump #45 on October 7. The series can also be read in full online at the VIZ Media website.

Hunter x Hunter, which follows young Gon Freecss as he tries to become an elite Hunter and find out what happened to his missing father, is published in the pages of Weekly Shōnen Jump. The manga began publication in March 1998 and has notched up an impressive 400 chapters so far. Despite this length, however, long hiatuses have become a regular feature of the series, particularly from 2006 onwards. The series sat out 2019-2021 completely but returned for a short run of chapters in 2022 before going back on hiatus, with Togashi citing illness as the reason for the pause.

