Hunter x Hunter manga returns this year after another long hiatus, Yoshihiro Togashi's classic gets first volume in nearly 2 years next month
Chapter 401 and a new collected edition are both coming soon
Well, it's certainly a tumultuous day for manga readers. While news broke earlier today that Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen is set to end in just five chapters, fans of Hunter x Hunter face much happier news. Yoshihiro Togashi's series will return on October 7 with its first new chapter since another hiatus which began over a year ago.
The news of Hunter x Hunter's return came in the same Jump Press livestream that announced the end of Jujutsu Kaisen. It's not entirely surprising, as Yoshihiro Togashi has been posting cryptic glimpses of new Hunter x Hunter pages on his Twitter account over the last few weeks. Still, it's very exciting news for fans, as is the announcement of the next series collection, Hunter x Hunter Volume 38, the latest since Volume 37 in November 2022, which will be published on September 4 by Shueisha. The cover for that is pictured here.
Regular chapters of Hunter x Hunter will resume publication in Weekly Shōnen Jump #45 on October 7. The series can also be read in full online at the VIZ Media website.
Hunter x Hunter, which follows young Gon Freecss as he tries to become an elite Hunter and find out what happened to his missing father, is published in the pages of Weekly Shōnen Jump. The manga began publication in March 1998 and has notched up an impressive 400 chapters so far. Despite this length, however, long hiatuses have become a regular feature of the series, particularly from 2006 onwards. The series sat out 2019-2021 completely but returned for a short run of chapters in 2022 before going back on hiatus, with Togashi citing illness as the reason for the pause.
Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape.