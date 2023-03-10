Cocaine Bear-inspired parody Cocaine Shark releases absolutely bonkers first trailer

The first trailer for Cocaine Shark has arrived – and it's just as bonkers as it sounds.

From the makers of Sharkula and Apocalypse Road, Cocaine Shark is about sharks... on cocaine. Per the official synopsis, "a mafia drug lord has unleashed a new, highly addictive stimulant on the streets called HT25, derived from sharks held captive in a secret lab, which causes monstrous side effects. After an explosion and leak at the lab, an army of mutated, bloodthirsty sharks and other creatures are set loose on the world as a small band of people tries to stop the carnage."

Produced by B-movie team Wild Eye Productions, the mockbuster is directed by Mark Polonia (Camp Murder, Empire of the Apes) from a screenplay by Bando Glutz (Christmas Craft Fair Massacre). The cast includes Samantha Coolidge, Ryan Dalton, Natalie Himmelberger, Titus Himmelberger, Jeff Kirkendall, and Ken Van Sant.

Though The Asylum is known for their spoofy killer shark films, the company has decided to go with Meth Gator instead.

Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, and the late Ray Liotta, and follows a ragtag group of people who cross paths with a frenzied American black bear that's swallowed a whole lot of the titular white powder. Directed by Elizabeth Banks and based on a true story, the film has brought in nearly $60 million at the box office.

Cocaine Shark is due out later this year. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies coming our way in 2023 and beyond.