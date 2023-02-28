Move over, Cocaine Bear: an alligator-on-meth movie is on the way

Move over Cocaine Bear, there's a new drug-fueled animal in town. Following the success of Elizabeth Banks's horror comedy, which was loosely inspired by real events, the team behind the Sharknado franchise have announced plans for their own crazy creature feature: Attack of the Meth Gator.

The Asylum, the studio that's also responsible for mockbusters such as Snakes on a Train, Transmorphers, and Z Nation, took to Twitter recently to share a poster for the upcoming flick, which is set to capitalize on Cocaine Bear's popularity. "Hold our bear... I mean, beer. Coming for your life this summer," they wrote alongside it.

While the image doesn't give too much away, other than the fact that the meth will seemingly, inexplicably give the eponymous alligator glowing red eyes, we can assume it'll see the beast ingest a bunch of narcotics and go on a murderous rampage for more.

Hold our bear… I mean, beer. Coming for your life this summer. 🧪🐊🌨️🧸 pic.twitter.com/8V0WlPq8GYFebruary 24, 2023 See more

"Please tell me this real and not a joke," someone replied to the post, before the studio wrote back: "This is real! We're pumping the meth into Florida's fresh water reserves as we speak!"

In another reply, The Asylum suggested that Attack of the Meth Gator will be out in June, so fans of Cocaine Bear won't have to wait too long for their next fix.

Starring Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, and the late Ray Liotta, Cocaine Bear follows a ragtag group of people who cross paths with a frenzied American black bear that's swallowed a shedload of the titular white powder. Instantly addicted to the stuff, the creature soon goes on a murderous rampage to find more, leaving carnage (and a pile of bodies) in her wake. It's in cinemas now.

