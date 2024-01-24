Cillian Murphy has relatable reaction to meeting the cast of Succession

Cillian Murphy has received his first Academy Award nomination for his role as the titular nuclear physicist in Oppenheimer. So, with his first star-studded Oscars ceremony on the horizon, Murphy was asked if he gets starstruck – and he had a totally understandable response.

"I met some of the guys from Succession," Murphy told Variety . "That’s my favorite show on the telly. I’m so heartbroken that it’s finished." The critically acclaimed HBO series, which stars Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook came to an end last year after four seasons.

Oppenheimer is up for 13 Oscars in total, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Director for Christopher Nolan. Murphy's co-stars Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. are up for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

Murphy's next movie is Small Things Like These, a drama set in '80s Ireland. His Oppenheimer co-star Matt Damon is producing, and later in the same interview with Variety Murphy said he pitched the idea to Damon on the set of Nolan's movie.

"It was in between set-ups. I think it was during one of the rain set-ups. There’s no time wasted on a Chris Nolan film. There is rarely sitting around. There are no seats. But on this occasion it was a night shoot. We were waiting for the rain towers to get fixed and I pitched him this idea and he went for it."

To find out whether Murphy takes home the gong for Best Actor, tune into the Oscars on March 10 (and stay tuned for more coverage from us). For more, check out our guide to the Oscars 2024 nominations list in full.