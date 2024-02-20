Christopher Nolan left a note on Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer script – and it's the sweetest thing you'll see all day.

The note, written on the cover page of Murphy's script reads: "Dearest Cillian - Finally, a chance to see you lead… Love, Chris." The script is also printed on red paper with the text in black ink so it can't be photocopied (which Robert Downey Jr. said made the script hard to read).

Nolan and Murphy had previously worked together on Batman Begins and Dunkirk, with Murphy in supporting roles. Oppenheimer marks Murphy's first lead role in a Nolan movie – and hopefully the first of many.

Murphy auditioned for the lead in Batman Begins, with his audition going viral once again around the time of Oppenheimer's release. Despite knowing that the role would go to Christian Bale, Nolan "wanted to get [Murphy] on film," because of the "electric atmosphere" around his performance.

Oppenheimer leads the 2024 Oscar nominations with 13 nods including Best Actor, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Picture.

"He's so understated and self-deprecating and, in his very English manner, just said, 'Listen, I've written this script, it's about Oppenheimer. I'd like you to be my Oppenheimer,'" Murphy said (H/T Variety). "It was a great day… We have this long-standing understanding and trust and shorthand and respect. It felt like the right time to take on a bigger responsibility. And it just so happened that it was a huge one."

Oppenheimer is streaming now on Peacock.