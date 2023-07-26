Cillian Murphy's screen test for Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins is making the rounds on the Internet again – all thanks to Oppenheimer, of course.

The full clip, which you can watch here, sees Murphy both in the suit and as Bruce Wayne. His Batman voice is in a similar, husky tone to Bale's, but some fans have gone out of their way to Murphy's better. Either way, there were many opinions.

"Cillian would not have made a good Batman, sorry. It would have been Val Kilmer all over again," one person tweeted.

"Murphy I think would have been more in the vein of Michael Keaton I think. A more unconventional take on Bruce," tweeted another.

"His Batman feels very Conroy-esque to me, which is really great and the ideal for me, but also not what Nolan would want," someone else said.

Many concluded that Murphy could have been a good Batman, but that he was an incredibly terrifying Scarecrow – and was better suited for the villain role. Both Murphy and Nolan agree.

"When we had our first conversation I think both of us knew that you weren’t going to wind up playing Batman," Nolan said in a conversation with both Murphy and Entertainment Weekly. "But I really wanted to get on set with you, I wanted to get you on film. We did those screen tests very elaborately, on 35mm, with a little set. There was just an electric atmosphere in the crew when you started to perform."

"We got Christian Bale's performance, which is a stunning interpretation of that role," Murphy recently told GQ. "I never considered myself as the right physical specimen for Batman. To me, it was always going to be Christian Bale."

