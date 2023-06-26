Christian Bale refused to make a Batman cameo in The Flash

Christian Bale reportedly refused to cameo as Batman in The Flash.

Warning: Spoilers for The Flash ahead!

"Warner Bros. asked Christian Bale for months and months hoping he would break down and he was like 'no,'" Kevin Smith says in a TikTok clip. "So [Warner Bros.] was like, 'let's pivot, let's get another Batman,' and they just grabbed George Clooney."

The movie predominantly features Michael Keaton's Batman (which we still think is so very awesome), Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne, and includes a cameo from another Batman, George Clooney, at the very end. After Barry Allen single-handedly destroys the time-space continuum (albeit with good intentions), he seemingly puts everything back together... or so we think.

At the very end of the film, Bruce Wayne comes to visit Barry. But instead of Affleck, Clooney appears, and Barry is baffled. According to Comic Book Movie, the plan was for Bale to walk out of the car at the end – not Clooney.

It's unclear why Bale, who played the caped crusader in three films, refused to reprise the role – but we don't blame him. "If Chris [Nolan] came to me and said, 'I've got a new story,' I'd be interested. But other than that, I don't think so," the actor previously told Inverse. His most recent superhero venture was playing Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love & Thunder.

