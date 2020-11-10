Chris Pratt to reunite with Avengers directors for new action-comedy movie

Chris Pratt will reunite with the Russo brothers for a new action-comedy. Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo will produce a remake of the Vietnamese action-comedy Saigon Bodyguards. The original 2016 movie is about two friends who get into a series of scrapes after they’re assigned to look for a kidnapped corporate heir.

Alongside Pratt, the movie will star martial artist and actor Wu Jing. He’s best known for starring in and directing the action movie Wolf Warrior. The Russos were consultants on the movie’s sequel, which is the all-time highest grossing movie in China – making a whopping $877 million in ticket sales – as well as the highest grossing non-English movie ever.

The script is being written by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck, who are known for their work on TV shows like political satire Veep and classic animated sitcom King of the Hill. Pratt, who played Star-Lord in the Avengers franchise, also joins the Russos as a producer. It’s probably safe to say we can expect lots of laughs from this movie.

In other Chris Pratt news, the actor finally wrapped filming on Jurassic World 3 after the movie suffered a spate of Covid-19-related obstacles. Pratt will reprise his role as Velociraptor trainer Owen Grady in the sixth instalment of the dino franchise. Jurassic World: Dominion is due to hit cinemas on June 10 2022.