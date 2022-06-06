Why *that* mega A-lister has a surprise cameo in Netflix's Interceptor

Warning: spoilers for the new Netflix movie Interceptor ahead...

No, you're not seeing things: that's definitely Thor in Netflix's new action-adventure flick, Interceptor. Chris Hemsworth makes a brief, uncredited cameo in Interceptor as a bearded electronic store clerk named Jed. This is because Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, is the star of the film.

Pataky plays Captain JJ Collins, who finds herself in charge of a nuclear missile interceptor base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean after being wrongfully edged out of her dream job at the Pentagon. When former US military intelligence officer Alexander Kessel (Luke Bracey) decides to launch a simultaneous coordinated attack on several nuclear bases, it's up to Collins to use her military expertise to foil his unthinkable plan.

When Bracey begins their attack, he and his men take over US airwaves by starting an emergency broadcast. The movie cuts to several different locations in cities that are tuned into the broadcast, including Buy-Fi Electricals in Los Angeles, California. At various points in the film, we briefly cut back to Jed watching and cheering for Collins.

Pataky previously acted as a stand-in for Jane Foster in 2014's Thor: The Dark World when Natalie Portman was unavailable for reshoots.

Interceptor is directed by Australian writer Matthew Reilly, and written by Reilly and Stuart Beattie, who won a BAFTA for Best Original Screenplay for Collateral. While Hemsworth isn't credited for his role as Jed, he is credited as a producer.

