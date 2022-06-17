Chris Evans reacts to Lightyear's same-sex kiss backlash: "Those people die off like dinosaurs"

Chris Evans has some strong words for those who oppose the same-sex kiss in new Pixar movie Lightyear.

In the run-up to the Toy Story spin-off's release, it was announced that the film would be banned in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait – where homosexuality is illegal – due to a scene that sees Uzo Aduba's animated scientist Hawthorne share a smooch with her wife. The moment was said to have been cut from the flick but later reinstated, after Disney came under fire for previously donating to the backer of Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.

"The real truth is those people are idiots," Evans candidly told Reuters (opens in new tab), when asked his thoughts on the backlash. "Every time there's been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good."

The Marvel star continued: "There's always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs. I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward and embrace the growth that makes us human."

Not so much a prequel as it is a film of a film another film is based on, Lightyear sees legendary space ranger Buzz Lightyear embark on an intergalactic adventure with a ragtag team of fellow recruits: Izzy, Mo, Darby, and their robot cat Sox. It's in cinemas now.

For more on the latest Disney Pixar flick, check out our interviews with Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer, producer Galyn Susman, and director Angus MacLane, as well as real-life astronaut Tim Peake.