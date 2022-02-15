Andy Samberg and John Mulaney's Chip 'n Dale movie looks like a meta Who Framed Roger Rabbit for 2022

Disney Plus released the first teaser trailer for Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

The action-comedy takes place some 30 years after the original Chip ‘n Dale animated series and follows the present-day lives of Chip ‘n Dale who, once big Hollywood stars, are now retired from the biz and haven’t spoken in years. Chip (voiced by John Mulaney) works as an insurance salesman while Dale (voice of Andy Samberg) makes frequent appearances at pop culture conventions. When a former castmate disappears without a trace, Chip and Dale must put aside their grievances and become detectives once again in order to save their friend’s life.

The film is set in a live-action/animated world similar to that of 1988’s Who Framed Roger Rabbit. The Rabbit himself even makes a cameo in the teaser trailer alongside Paula Abdul and animated cat rapper MC Skat Kat. The movie blends different styles of animation: Chip is depicted in the classic animation style from the original Rescue Rangers while Dale got a ‘CGI-surgery.’

Lonely Island rapper and former Saturday Night Live writer Akiva Schaffer serves as director. The screenplay was written by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Dan Gregor and Doug Mand. Will Arnett, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Tim Robinson, J.K. Simmons, Chris Parnell, Dennis Haysbert, Eric Bana, and Kiki Layne also star.

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is set to hit Disney Plus on May 20.