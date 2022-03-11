Chinese developer rips off Elden Ring, gets game removed from App Store

A Chinese mobile game has been pulled from the iOS App Store for ripping off Elden Ring.

As first reported yesterday by Geek Culture, users online began to take note of a Chinese-based developer called Guiyun Cloud Network uploading a game called "Elden Ring - Dark Open World Action RPG" to the App Store. The new game from Guiyun Cloud Network might be called Elden Ring, but it plays out as a top-down brawler, complete with various in-game microtransactions.

"Mom, can we get Elden Ring""We have Elden Ring at home"Elden Ring at home: pic.twitter.com/pLUK4zXKLtMarch 10, 2022 See more

As you might have already guessed, this isn't the FromSoftware-developed version of Elden Ring. The new action-RPG from the Japanese developer has proved a hit with audiences around the world in the two weeks since it launched, so perhaps it's no surprise that a developer is already trying to rip off the success of Elden Ring by plastering its identity all over their unrelated game.

If you wanted to try Elden Ring - Dark Open World Action RPG for yourself, that's unfortunately (or perhaps fortunately) no longer possible. Guiyun Cloud Network's game has seemingly been delisted from the iOS App Store, so while those already playing the game can continue ahead, newcomers can't get in on the action.

Elden Ring tips | Elden Ring secrets | Elden Ring Classes | Elden Ring Keepsakes | Elden Ring PS4 and PS5 comparison | How to get the Elden Ring horse | Elden Ring Rune farming locations | Elden Ring Summons | Elden Ring stats explained | Elden Ring Great Runes and Rune Arc farming | How to level up in Elden Ring | Elden Ring map fragments | Elden Ring respec and Larval Tears | Elden Ring merchants | Elden Ring Golden Seeds | Elden Ring Bell Bearing locations | Elden Ring Deathroot locations | How long is Elden Ring? | Elden Ring cheats