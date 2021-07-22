Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns with two comic book series

After a nearly four-year hiatus and a 36-episode TV adaptation, the hit comic book series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns this October with a new issue.

And it's not a one-off return.

(Image credit: Archie Comics)

On October 13, writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and artist Robert Hack pick up where they let off for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina #9 and the 'Witch War' saga which pitches the teenage witch against a dead version of herself.

For those of you who watched the Netflix series, that might sound familiar - and it should. The show was based on this comic, with Aguirre-Sacasa developing the show himself and acting as its showrunner during its four seasons (in addition to showrunning Riverdale).

"Bringing Sabrina and her family and friends to life on the screen for Netflix was a dark dream come true, and I couldn't be prouder of our four seasons, but it all started with a comic book series that was truly a labor of love for everyone who worked on it," said Aguirre-Sacasa. "Reuniting with Robert Hack and the entire Archie Comics team and getting to pick up where we left off has been the best homecoming I could have ever asked for."

(Image credit: Archie Comics)

In addition to the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic book series resuming after a near-four-year break, the TV series will also return - as its own, separate comic book series.

The Occult World of Sabrina will pickup in the continuity of the Netflix TV series, continuing on after December 31, 2020's series finale. For this alt-universe version of the main comic book, Aguirre-Sacasa will be joined by artist Audrey Mok - with the first storyline titled 'A World Without Sabrina.'

"Roberto coming back to the comics fold is such a special thing to experience," says Archie Comics' CEO/publisher Jon Goldwater.

(Image credit: Archie Comics)

"He's done a remarkable job of creating fresh, new, and captivating stories across Riverdale, Sabrina, and Katy Keene. He steps right back into his comics sweet spot, and the world he has created is truly amazing."

The return of Sabrina comic books comes as Archie Comics' celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Sabrina Spellman character.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina #9 goes on sale on October 13, and a collection of the previous eight issues is available now as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Occult Edition.

