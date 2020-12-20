Check out The Simpsons: Bug Squad, a Dreamcast game that was never made

The demo of an uncommissioned Simpsons game has been discovered on an old Dreamcast devkit.

The tech demo, which was made by Red Lemon Studio, had been designed expressly for Fox Interactive with a view to developing The Simpsons: Bug Squad! into a full Dreamcast game.

Though the dream was never realised and the tech demo never developed, this brief, never-before-seen footage gives players the chance to get a bug-eyes view of 742 Evergreen Terrace, including the kitchen and living room. And while it lacks audio and any real gameplay elements, it looks incredible given it's over twenty years old.

Here, take a look for yourself (thanks, The Dreamcast Junkyard ):

"Oh my! Not seen that for 20 years!" Red Lemon Studio co-founder, Andy Campbell, told the channel after the footage was discovered and shared. "We had a great coder who had developed an amazing cell shading engine for DC. I knew Fox pretty well, so this was a demo we created and I pitched to them. We were never commissioned, so this was technically never an official title in development.

"This was a trip down memory lane. The tech was great, developed by a guy call Rich Evans, great coder. Bug Squad concept came from Jamie Grant if I remember. A great art team built the models. The tech was also pitched as a production tool for the show itself. No game made though."

