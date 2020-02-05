Get a Pro Controller for less in this cheap Nintendo Switch controller sale

Finding a cheap Nintendo Switch controller isn't always easy, particularly when it comes to the Pro handset. After all, Nintendo products are pretty well-known for holding their value. Which is why this offer is so significant; you can get the Pro Controller for less right now both in the US and UK.

This cheap Nintendo Switch controller sale puts the Pro Controller down to $59 at Walmart , a drop of $10 and the lowest price it's been for a while. Similarly, it's £49.99 at Very right now if you live on the other side of the pond. That saves you £5.

The Pro Controller isn't the only handset that's been discounted, though. Want a normal controller instead, like the ones you got with your console? Don't worry, Nintendo Switch Joy Con pairs have also been reduced by $10 to a more palatable $69 . In other words, you can get set for multiplayer sessions on the cheap if you act fast.

A cheap Nintendo Switch controller sale like this is definitely worth taking note of. Joy-Cons are reduced to $69 fairly regularly, but the Pro alternative usually holds its value pretty stubbornly. And although it's arguably overpriced compared to the PlayStation DualShock 4 or Xbox One handset, it backs up that cost with premium build materials, excellent comfort over long play sessions, and satisfying controls that have clearly been fine-tuned to the nth degree by Nintendo. They're also the best choice when it comes to single-player games like The Witcher 3 or multiplayer fighters such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

That's not to say you should ignore the Joy-Cons. They're perfect if you want to get as many people playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as possible, mostly because a pair of Joy-Cons can be split between two people. If that sounds more your speed, we'd definitely recommend picking up a pair - they're better value for money than buying individual units separately.

Either way, don't hang about - the Pro Controller isn't likely to stay at that lower price for too long.