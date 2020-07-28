The best cheap gaming laptop deals of the week: Asus, MSI, Acer, and more

This year is the year of some really great cheap gaming laptop deals under $1000. It just so happens that this is the year that we start to see ray-tracing capable laptops creep further down and even dip below the $1000 mark. You're in luck if you're on the hunt for a new device; this price drop combined with retailers' usual attempts to outdo one another in terms of price cuts, means the winner is ultimately you.

In addition, you no longer have to sacrifice power and performance if you want to keep that checkout price civil either. This week we've seen more than a few cheap gaming laptop deals under $1000. Tasty.

In short, these cheap gaming laptop deals can really hold their own and offer great portable gaming powerhouses without having to spend thousands of dollars. Along with the general time-means-things-get-cheaper trend as well as some advancements in efficiency, we have never before had so much choice at such great prices.

As long as you apply some realistic perspective just to temper your excitement a little and manage your expectations, to go with the general levels and spec compositions, then getting a powerful, but cheap gaming laptop deal is incredibly doable. And it won't break the bank. With today's low-to-mid range components still being of a great standard, those cheap gaming laptops under $1000 that are missing the bombastic headline, premium components can still play a lot of AAA games and a lot of esports games that are very contemporary and popular.

However. As you're on this page, it'll be obvious but we need to make sure we're all aware of the limitations applying (any) budget to gaming machines usually applies. Keeping a really good gaming laptop under the $1000 price mark is notoriously difficult and rarely seen as a result. Because of this, we're likely to see compromises left, right and center, particularly on the core components found within. This is likely to be on the graphics card in particular, but will also apply to SSD/HDD storage combinations, the amount of RAM and the processor, though these are the components that are more often seen to be of a higher standard - at least right now anyway.

We regularly update this guide with fresh cheap gaming laptop deal highlights. Stock levels and prices are correct at the time of publishing, so get them while they're hot.

The best cheap gaming laptop deal of the week - US

MSI GF63 Thin | 15.6" 1080p | i5-9300H CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $729 $699 at Adorama

Built around a solid 1650 graphics card, this machine offers an i5-9300H processor, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM to complete the package. Nice. Be aware that while you can nab your laptop at this price from Adorama, they have it on backorder so it won't be shipped to you for a little while. A little annoying, but still, you get that great price.View Deal

Cheap gaming laptops deals under $1000 - US deals

HP Pavilion Laptop 15z touch | 15.6" 1080p | AMD Ryzen 5 | AMD Radeon Vega 8 | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $599.99 at HP

If you're looking for a new work laptop that will handle a bit of gaming on the side, then this is a bargain. 16GB of RAM at this price is excellent value for multitasking and running lots of tabs simultaneously. The processor and GPU combo will even have a crack at some light media editing and will run all but the most demanding Triple-A games on modest settings.

View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 | 15.6" 1080p | i5-10300H CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $699.99 at Best Buy

This is one of the best-value laptops we've seen this week; an Acer Nitro 5 with a respectable 1650 graphics card at just under $700. Even though it won't play the most advanced games on high settings (the processor won't cope with that), it's a very respectable starter build that's great value for money.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 | 17.3" 1080p | i5-9300H | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $879.99 $791.99 at Best Buy

Hey, look, it's another Nitro 5 laptop! Well, they do have proven quality and territory in this price range. But with good reason. This is a similarly well-considered and competent build but one that's under a larger 17.3-inch screen. Nice.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 | 17.3" 1080p | i5-10300H CPU | GTX 1650Ti GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $799.99 at Best Buy

A variant of the Nitro 5 listed above, albeit with a better graphics card and double the SSD size. That makes it an appealing prospect, and well worth considering if your budget can stretch to $750.View Deal

HP Pavillion | 16.1" 1080p | i5-10300H | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $899.99 at Best Buy

This is a very respectable laptop for mid-level gaming, and the standout is the 1660Ti graphics card. The processor may not be the strongest, but the GPU makes up for it. It's also sound value for money.View Deal

Dell G3 | 15.6" 1080p | Intel i5-9300H CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $999.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

With the largest compromise being the 8GB of RAM (looking at it a little generously), this is a great set of components to enjoy crunching through games of all stripes. That 1660Ti graphics card is excellent and a great centrepiece for the laptop. This is a discounted price (a saving of $100) however, so don't expect it to be around for a long time.View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix G laptop | 15.6" 1080p | Intel i5-9300H CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1299 $999 at Newegg

This is a fantastic saving on a very respectable gaming laptop. This has the makings of a fine laptop for gaming, particularly if and when you can upgrade that RAM a little bit down the line.View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix G15 | 15.6" 1080p | Intel i7-10750H CPU | GTX 1650Ti GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $999.99 $949.99 at Best Buy

You can get a very solid G15 laptop from Best Buy at the moment, and it's packing a respectable spec - the i7 processor is the standout, but that 1650Ti graphics card certainly doesn't hurt either. Because it's from a reputable manufacturer, you also know you're getting good value for your money.View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix | 15.6" 1080p | i7-9750H CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $999.99 at Newegg

OK, so it only just nips into the 'sub-$1000' space. But the big wins here are the processor and the IPS screen. These will really enable that medium-good 1650 graphics card to come to life on this budget machine from ASUS.View Deal

ASUS FA506 | 15.6" 1080p | Ryzen 7 4800H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $999.99 at Best Buy

This is an easy pick - this ASUS machine is a real winner. Besides featuring an impressive Nvidia/Ryzen combo, it provides us with an affordable way into ray tracing (which is a big deal when it comes to next-gen gaming). That's a cracking deal and superb value for money. Don't miss it - we can't believe it's still at that price.View Deal

Gaming laptops just over $1000 - US deals

If you can stretch to just over the $1,000 mark, then you might find yourself in bargain town as the bang for buck value might be a bit higher. Here are a couple of potential offers to consider.

MSI GF65 Thin | 15.6" 1080p | i5-9300H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,049 at Amazon

You might compromise slightly on the processor here, but with everything else that's thrown in - and it being an MSI machine - this is an excellent deal for a few beans over the four-figure mark.View Deal

ASUS TUF FX505 | 15.6" 1080p | Ryzen 7 3750H CPU | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1099 at Amazon

ASUS make some of our favourite laptops and have recently been the ones really making a positive go at getting laptops that are ray-tracing capable down to around - and sometimes below - the four-figure mark. This is a great example of that, and a high-value deal.View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5 15IMH05H | 15.6" 1080p | i7-10750H CPU | GTX 1660 Ti | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,099.99 at Best Buy

This Lenovo Legion is pretty great value; you're getting a 10th-gen i7 processor, a GTX 1660Ti card, and a speedy 512GB SSD for your trouble. Not bad at all. View Deal

Dell G5 15 gaming laptop | $1.408.99 $1,175.99 at Dell

Just to throw in some gaming machines - this, and the deal below, is extraordinary value deals. With ray-tracing capable laptops hovering around the four-figure mark, this model with a brand new Intel processor, 512GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM is an excellent proposition in Dells sale right now.View Deal

Acer Predator Helios 300 | 15.6" 1080p | Intel i7-9750H CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,499.99 $1,129.99 at Amazon

This price represents a 25% price cut - that's $370! - so we don't know how long it will last. Until then, however, this is a great laptop at a pretty reasonable price. Coming from Acer's Predator range this laptop will ooze quality in every department.View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 15 | 15.6" 4K UHD OLED | Intel i7-9750H CPU | GTX 1660 Ti GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,899 $1,399 at Amazon

The real USP here is that glorious 4K OLED screen which is exquisite and will raise the image clarity on a portable machine to excellent heights - though it will bump up the price a bit. Otherwise, this is still a great deal on a solid laptop and one that has a huge $500 saving on it. Can't complain about that; though it might not last long...View Deal

Cheap gaming laptops deals under £1000 - UK deals

Stateside readers don't get all the fun and those in the UK can enjoy some sub-four-figure deals on portable gaming powerhouses too right now.

ASUS TUF FX505 | 15.6" 1080p | i5-9300H CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £999.99 £699.99 at Amazon

Heads up, there's a phenomenal deal going on via Amazon at the moment. Act fast and you can get an entry-level gaming laptop for just under £750, a big drop of £250. The i5 processor and 1650 graphics card are a bit older, but they'll still serve you very well.View Deal

HP Pavilion 15 | 15.6" 1080p | i5-10300H CPU | GTX 1650Ti | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £799.99 at Amazon

With a 1650 Ti graphics card, this particular laptop manages to squeeze even more value out of an already affordable range. As such, this HP Pavilion is great bang for buck. Better still, you're getting the latest Intel processor generation. A fab machine at a great price.View Deal

