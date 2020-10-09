Charlie Kaufman and The Handmaid’s Tale director Reed Morano for adaptation of The Memory Police

Charlie Kaufman is teaming up with The Handmaid’s Tale director Reed Morano for a new project. The duo will adapt Japanese novel The Memory Police, written by Yōko Ogawa, with Kaufman set to write the screenplay while Morano will direct and produce.

The dystopian science fiction novel takes place on a small Japanese island that’s under control of the so-called Memory Police. An unknown force is causing the island’s inhabitants to forget about certain everyday items, like hats and perfumes. However, not everyone has forgotten, and the Memory Police begin removing anyone who remembers from the island. Intriguing stuff.

Kaufman, director of recent surreal Netflix release I’m Thinking of Ending Things, is best known for his work on critically acclaimed scripts for movies like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, starring Jim Carey and Kate Winslet, and the Spike Jonze-directed Being John Malkovich. Known for his unique blend of fantasy and realism injected with a heavy dose of emotion, we think Kaufman is likely to do this sci-fi plot justice.

Meanwhile, Morano won the Best Director Emmy for her work on the pilot episode of Hulu’s dystopian Margaret Atwood adaptation, The Handmaid’s Tale. She also directed action thriller The Rhythm Section, which came out earlier this year and starred Blake Lively and Jude Law. Based on the novel of the same name, Morano is well-versed in literary adaptations.

The Memory Police was published in Japan in 1994 but has only recently been translated into English, so you'd be forgiven if you hadn't heard of it. Our interest has definitely been piqued.