Charlie Cox didn't know how Marvel contracts worked and thought Vincent D'Onofrio was "delusional" for thinking Daredevil could return

The business of non-MCU characters coming under the Marvel Studios umbrella isn't a simple one – as Daredevil star Charlie Cox can vouch.

"I really thought that ship had sailed, you know? I thought it was over," Cox said during an appearance at Wales Comic Con about the prospect of his character returning. "It had been a couple of years since [Netflix's Daredevil had been canceled]. What I didn’t know was there was an embargo on that. So, there was an amount of time – I think it was probably two years – after the show was canceled before Disney and Marvel could approach us."

Daredevil ran for three seasons on Netflix between 2015 and 2018. Along with Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher, it formed part of the streamer's Defenders Saga. All five shows were canceled and eventually removed from Netflix in 2022 when the distribution rights returned to Disney.

Cox continued: "So, during that time, I didn’t know that. I just thought it was over. And Vincent [D'Onofrio], who plays Wilson Fisk, him and I would chat occasionally on the phone. And he would kind of say, 'I’m sure they’re gonna bring us back.' I’d be on the phone being, like, 'Mate, the guy’s delusional! He’s got to let it go.'"

Both Cox and D'Onofrio will reprise their Daredevil roles in Daredevil: Born Again, along with Frank Castle (AKA the Punisher) actor Jon Bernthal. Fan favorite characters like Foggy and Karen will not be returning, however, and Wilson Fisk's wife Vanessa has been recast.

Daredevil: Born Again doesn't have a release date just yet. While we wait for the show to arrive on Disney Plus, get ahead of everything still to come in the MCU with our guides to Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.