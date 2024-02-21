Zendaya is playing a sexy, dangerous game in new trailer for next movie from Call Me By Your Name director

A steamy new trailer for Challengers has arrived – and it's game, set, match.

The highly-anticipated film stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy-turned-coach. Married to Art, a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist), Tashi signs him up for a Challenger event against Patrick (Josh O’Connor) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former lover.

In the trailer, which can be viewed above, tensions are high and Nelly Furtado's "Maneater" plays over the montage of steamy clips (including the scene that made everyone absolutely feral last year). Tashi's steamy relationships with Art and Patrick intensify throughout the trailer – putting the two at war with each other.

"He's not in love with you," Art says to Tashi. She replies, "What makes you think I want someone to be in love with me?"

Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) directs from a screenplay by playwright Justin Kuritzkes.

"It’s not just a tennis movie or a movie about a love triangle, it’s psychological, it’s emotional, it’s grief, it’s everything," O'Connor previously told Vanity Fair.

The film was set to be released on August 11, 2023 before being pushed to September 15, 2023, and was forced to pull out of its opening slot in the 80th Venice International Film Festival due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.

Challengers will hit theaters in the US and UK on April 26, 2024.