Zendaya’s new movie Challengers has got its first trailer, and viewers are absolutely loving it. The latest film from Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino features the Euphoria star as a former tennis player turned coach who will stop at nothing to get her husband back up the rankings.

The trailer opens with Tashi (Zendaya) catching the eye of fellow tennis players Art (Mike Faist) and Patrick (Josh O’Connor). Becoming embroiled in a love triangle as teenagers, the story then picks up years later. Art and Tashi are now married when they encounter Patrick once again at a challenger event and tensions (of all kinds) arise.

Set to Rihanna’s 'S&M', the steamy trailer hints that the movie will tackle sexuality, power, and revenge. Honestly, we cannot wait to see this one – and it seems the internet agrees after the trailer sparked quite a reaction online. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite tweets below…

"Going feral watching the Challengers trailer every five minutes," writes one viewer. "I genuinely think it may be one of the best movie trailers I’ve ever seen since The Dark Knight theatrical teaser in 2008." Another simply put it, "Honestly, whatever Zendaya does – I’m watching."

How the hell am I supposed to work for the rest of the day after watching that CHALLENGERS trailer I'm

"I’ve watched the Challengers trailer an ungodly amount of times," admitted a third fan, while a fourth wrote: "How the hell am I supposed to work for the rest of the day after watching that CHALLENGERS trailer I’m [dead]."

Some reactions were particularly obsessed with the final shot of Tashi putting her sunglasses on, and honestly, we can’t blame them. "MOTHER it's mothering!!," tweeted one as another wrote: "Zendaya and her bob are two powerful things."

Perhaps the reaction that sums it all up best is this, "Real cinema is back!!"

Challengers arrives in theaters on September 15.