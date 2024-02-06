CDPR boss confirms The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2077's sequel will remain multiplatform despite Xbox exclusivity debate

As rumors swirl over Microsoft unleashing the Xbox's exclusive game catalog on PlayStation and Switch, CD Projekt's co-CEO has reminded fans of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 that the studio's games remain "platform agnostic."

Over the past few weeks, reports have persisted that several Xbox games would make their way to other consoles. At first, it was murmurs over Hi-Fi Rush heading to the Nintendo Switch, and more recently, reports have linked Starfield, Indiana Jones, and more to possible PS5 launches.

It's against that backdrop that CD Projekt's co-CEO, Michał Nowakowski, tells fans that the studio's games – such as The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 – "will continue to be platform agnostic."

"This whole exclusivity/or not industry gossip and chatter of today makes me happy it's not my headache," they say on Twitter. "CDPR games are and will continue to be platform agnostic. We love the fact you play the games we made. It's up to you to choose your playground." So there you go; as development ramps up on the next games in The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk series, you won't have to worry about buying a new console to play.

The response has been positive enough, though a few have pointed out that a few of CD Projekt's games aren't quite available everywhere. The Witcher 1, for example, can only be played on PC.

"W1 for PC was all we could afford to make back in 2007," they reply. "And we sure tried to bring it to the consoles back in the day. Almost went bankrupt in the process and had to move on to live another day and tell another tale as a company."

As for those cheeky Xbox reports, you'll have to wait until next week to see what's the script there. Xbox boss Phil Spencer eventually made a statement to say that "a business update event" is planned for "next week."

"We're listening and we hear you," Spencer said. "We've been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned." Whatever turns up, though, we wouldn't expect The Witcher or Cyberpunk to be a part of it.

