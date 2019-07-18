The Cats movie adaptation trailer has arrived, and it's as weird and wonderful as you'd imagined

Holy fur tech catman! The trailer for the Cats movie adaptation has landed and I don't think anyone expected the trailer to turn out quite this weird. As someone who has seen the Cats musical at least twice, seeing it transformed into some kind of CGI / broadway hybrid is definitely in uncanny valley territory.

The Cats movie trailer dropped during the first day of the San Diego Comic-Con schedule, and features a truly star-studded collar of cast members - ranging from Taylor Swift, Jason DeRulo, and Jennifer Hudson, to Judy Dench, Rebel Wilson and Idris Elba. Trust him to make me fancy a cat...

Take a look at the trailer below, and tell me it's not weird AF...

The cast are all purring and prancing to one of the musical's most iconic songs, Memory, while all wearing tight, well, catsuits, giving us a glimpse of what to expect when the movie arrives on December 20. What a Christmas treat for the whole family. Although, maybe not Grandma.

The trailer was meant to arrive on the Friday of SDCC, but we've been treated to the spectacle a day early, in all its 'digital fur' glory.

Handily, earlier this week a behind-the-scenes trailer arrived for the movie, with some of the cast talking about their love of musicals and all things theatrical. It included Judy Dench, who actually starred in the original stage cast of Cats back in 1981, and Taylor Swift, notorious cat lover. (Fun fact, her cats are called Dr. Meredith Grey, Detective Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button.)