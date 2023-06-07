Captain America 4 got a new name recently, when its subtitle 'New World Order' was changed to 'Brave New World', and the switch has got fans speculating. Since the announcement, Marvel enthusiasts have gathered online to discuss what it might mean plot-wise – and some reckon they've already worked out what the superhero movie will be about.

One Reddit user, known as bleep_boop_beep123, pointed out that 'Brave New World' is an arc within the comics' bigger Secret Empire storyline. "We're probably gonna see Cap deal with a new incarnation of HYDRA and the Leader pulling the strings using President Ross (and the government) as puppets," they went on to claim.

"Sam either discards the white suit to show his separation and disagreement, or maybe uses the one in the pic as a temporary 'stealth' suit," they concluded, drawing attention to the fact that Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson is wearing a predominantly blue outfit, rather than the one he was seen in at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, in his latest behind-the-scenes Instagram post.

Elsewhere, another fan highlighted the fact that 'Brave New World' could also be a nod to Aldous Huxley's 1931 dystopian novel of the same name. Later, others joked that the book contains a reference to Shakespeare's The Tempest, AKA a storm, which could be a hint that the X-Men are soon to join the MCU. (We admire their optimism, and would be thrilled if that turned out to actually have some truth to it).

Directed by The Cloverfield Paradox's Julius Onah, Captain America: Brave New World will see Sam come into his own as the eponymous shield-wielder, with the help of original super-soldier Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), and more. Tim Blake Nelson, Liv Tyler, and Harrison Ford round out the cast.

It is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond.