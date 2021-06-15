Iron Man, Spider-Woman, more envisioned as Captain America for 80th Anniversary variant covers

By

To celebrate Captain America's 80th, Marvel is seeing how other Marvel heroes would look as the star-spangled hero

Iron Man #10
(Image credit: John Cassaday/Dave Stewart (Marvel Comics)

Marvel Comics is publishing eight Captain America 80th Anniversary variant covers in July 2021 - one for each decade the Star-Spangled Avengers has been around. 

(Image credit: Steve McNiven/Frank D’Armata (Marvel Comics)

From the two covers shown so far, each of these will reinterpret the star of the variant cover's issue as Captain America - with John Cassaday's Iron Man #10 showing a Captain America-themed Iron Man, and Steve McNiven's Spider-Woman #13 showing a Captain America-themed Spider-Woman.

Some surprising comic book characters have taken up the mantle of Cap in the past, which we go into with the 10 greatest heroes to wield Captain America's shield.

Of course, these Captain America 80th Anniversary variant covers are one of several things planned by Marvel for this milestone anniversary. There is also the finale of Ta-Nehisi Coates' Captain America run and the debut of the United States of Captain America limited series.

Here are the eight Captain America 80th Anniversary variant covers planned, along with who is drawing them, when they're coming out, and a link to purchase them.

Wednesday, July 14

(Image credit: John Cassaday/Dave Stewart (Marvel Comics)

Wednesday, July 21

Wednesday, July 28

If you think those Captain America costumes are eye-opening, check out the most bonkers Captain America costumes ever.

Currently the Spider-Woman #13 and Iron Man #10 variant covers seen here are the only Captain America 80th Anniversary variant covers revealed by Marvel, but check back with Newsarama as they're unveiled ahead of release.

For those looking to buy these, keep in mind variant covers are exclusive to print editions of these books. The digital editions only have the primary cover, with variant covers sometimes included as 'extras' in later collected editions.

Make sure you've read the best Captain America stories of all time.

Chris Arrant

Newsarama Senior Editor Chris Arrant has covered comic book news for Newsarama since 2003, and has also written for USA Today, Life, Entertainment Weekly, Publisher's Weekly, Marvel Entertainment, TOKYOPOP, AdHouse Books, Cartoon Brew, Bleeding Cool, Comic Shop News, and CBR. He is the author of the book Modern: Masters Cliff Chiang, co-authored Art of Spider-Man Classic, and contributed to Dark Horse/Bedside Press' anthology Pros and (Comic) Cons. He has acted as a judge for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, the Harvey Awards, and the Stan Lee Awards. Chris is a member of the American Library Association's Graphic Novel & Comics Round Table.